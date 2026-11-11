Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar collapses during morning walk, admitted to AIIMS

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Security personnel accompanying Dhankhar took him home in a police control room (PCR) vehicle after he collapsed and remained unconscious for a few minutes. A medical team from the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), along with AIIMS doctor Sandeep Seth, subsequently attended to him and provided medical assistance.

However, considering his health condition, Dhankhar was later shifted to AIIMS in an ambulance for further evaluation and treatment.

Dhankhar's previous health concerns

The latest incident comes amid a series of episodes in which the former vice president has reportedly experienced fainting and loss of consciousness over the past two years.

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In March 2025, Dhankhar was admitted to the critical care unit at AIIMS after experiencing chest pain. He subsequently underwent angioplasty.

In June 2025, he reportedly fainted during an official visit to Nainital while attending the golden jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University. He appeared to lose consciousness while embracing former parliamentary colleague Mahendra Singh Pal.

Earlier, in January 2025, Dhankhar had reportedly suffered two episodes of unconsciousness at his residence while going to the washroom.