India overhauls visa rules: Tourist Visa renamed, 70% fewer form fields, new categories for foreigners

The MHA said the changes were undertaken to make India's visa regime simpler and more responsive to the needs of foreign nationals.

Under the revised framework, the number of main visa categories has been reduced from 13 to nine, while sub-categories have been cut from 49 to 23. The changes were approved on August 27, following an earlier exercise in October 2025 that reduced the categories from 22 to 13.

The ministry said the revised framework aims to make travel easier for visitors, patients, students, researchers, investors and business professionals.

Tourist Visa renamed Visitor Visa

One of the major changes is the renaming of the Tourist Visa as the Visitor Visa, with two categories covering short-term and long-term visits.

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The V-1 visa will allow multiple entries for 30 days and cover activities such as business meetings, medical consultations, wellness retreats, short-term treatment, and courses in Indian languages, music, arts and crafts.

The V-2 visa will be available for longer stays, with validity options of one, five or 10 years, subject to eligibility. It will also cover mountaineering, for which a six-month multiple-entry visa can be granted.

The ministry said bringing different short-term travel purposes under one category would reduce confusion and make visa selection easier.

New provisions for medical patients and students

The revised medical visa framework introduces separate provisions for conventional medical treatment and AYUSH therapies.

The M-1 visa will cover treatment outside AYUSH systems, while the M-3 visa will cover AYUSH treatment. Both categories, including their electronic variants, can be issued for one year with multiple entries as the default arrangement.

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Medical attendants accompanying patients will be eligible for M-2 and M-4 visas, respectively.

The government said these changes would support medical tourism under the Prime Minister's Heal in India initiative.

Student visas have also been consolidated into two categories. The S-1 visa will cover school, undergraduate and postgraduate education, while S-2 will cover doctoral programmes, researchers, visiting faculty, internships and academic exchanges.

Foreign students enrolled through the Study in India portal can receive an e-S1 visa valid for up to five years or the duration of their course, whichever is shorter.

Business visas simplified for investors and technical experts

The business visa framework has been divided into B-1 and B-2 categories.

B-1 will cover long-term activities, including setting up industrial and commercial enterprises. B-2 will cover short-term contractual activities, production investment, conferences, sports, performing arts, and film-related work.

The government has also retained a dedicated provision for foreign engineers, technical specialists and subject-matter experts employed by Indian companies.

Such professionals can obtain a Production Investment Business Visa under the B-2 category through the e-Visa platform. The provision was earlier known as the e-B4 visa.

The ministry said the changes would facilitate technology transfer, industrial operations, employee training and deployment of foreign expertise.

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Visa application paperwork cut by up to 70%

In another major change, the MHA has reduced the number of fields required in visa application forms by 65-70% across all 23 categories and sub-categories.

The government said the simplified forms would reduce the information required from applicants while retaining essential details needed for processing.

The changes are intended to cut application time and improve administrative efficiency.

Currently, India's e-Visa facility is available to citizens of 172 countries through Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

The ministry said the necessary IT upgrades are in their final stages.

"To implement all changes made in the Indian Visa Regime, the MHA is updating the IT systems, and by year-end, visas will be granted as per the new rationalisation," the official statement said.

The government said it had studied visa systems in developed countries and international standards before finalising the changes.

