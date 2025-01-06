No cases of HMPV in Mumbai, confirms BMC: 'No need for unnecessary panic'

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has confirmed that no cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) have been reported in Mumbai. In a statement issued on Monday, the civic body assured residents that the strain detected in China does not pose a significant concern, as per the assessments of the Union and Maharashtra governments.

"The public has been reassured that there is no need for unnecessary panic. Not a single case of the HMPV virus infection has been found in Mumbai," the BMC stated.

The Directorate of Health Services in Pune issued guidelines on January 3 for preventing respiratory infections after reports of an HMPV outbreak in China emerged. According to the BMC, the state’s respiratory infection data shows no notable increase in cases for December 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

As a precaution, the civic body has urged residents to follow preventive measures to protect against respiratory illnesses. Recommendations include covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, frequent handwashing with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, and avoiding public places if experiencing symptoms like fever, cough, or sneezing.

Additionally, the BMC advised citizens to drink plenty of water, eat nutritious meals, ensure proper ventilation in living spaces, and avoid practices such as handshakes, the reuse of tissues, and close contact with sick individuals.

“Individuals should refrain from touching their eyes, nose, or mouth frequently, spitting in public places, and self-medicating without consulting a doctor,” the BMC stated. "HMPV is a major cause of acute respiratory infections. This seasonal virus, which is known to cause infections in the upper respiratory tract similar to the common cold, is more prevalent during the winter and early summer months, much like RSV and the flu."

HMPV, first identified in the Netherlands in 2001, is a known cause of acute respiratory infections. The virus primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, presenting symptoms similar to the common cold. Like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and the flu, HMPV is more prevalent during winter and early summer.

So far, three cases of HMPV have been detected in India. Three infants have tested positive for the virus in Karnataka (2) and Gujarat(1).

HMPV is a globally recognised respiratory virus that recently gained attention after its outbreak was reported in China.