No more waiting for an LPG connection? BPCL rolls out Bharatgas Lite ZIP with 10-kg fibre composite cylinder

The main feature of the service is BPCL's Bharatgas Lite composite cylinder. The company says it is lighter than regular steel cylinders, does not rust, has a transparent body to show how much gas is left, includes added safety features and has a modern design.

BPCL said Bharatgas Lite ZIP has been introduced for customers looking for faster and easier LPG services, especially in busy cities. The company said the service is designed to make both getting a new LPG connection and ordering cylinders simpler.

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The service has been launched first in Mumbai. BPCL said it plans to expand Bharatgas Lite ZIP to 100 more cities across 24 states by August 15, 2026.

The launch comes soon after Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) partnered with Swiggy Instamart to start on-demand LPG cylinder deliveries through a quick-commerce platform, the first such service in India's LPG sector.

As part of the partnership, HPCL introduced HP Navya, a new 10-kg composite LPG cylinder, along with its existing 5-kg metal cylinder. The service was first launched in Bengaluru, where customers can order LPG through the Instamart app even if they do not already have a domestic LPG connection.

The service is aimed at students, young professionals and small families who may not have a regular LPG connection. The first order is treated as a new cylinder purchase, with identity checks and proof of delivery. Later orders are treated as refills, and the empty cylinder is collected during delivery.

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HPCL says HP Navya is lighter than traditional steel cylinders, does not rust and has a transparent body that lets customers check how much gas is left. The company said it is suitable for apartments, small homes and people looking for a second cylinder. Deliveries are made through HPCL's existing distributor network.

Swiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha said the company's move into LPG delivery is part of its plan to expand beyond grocery deliveries into other daily essentials. HPCL Director (Marketing) Amit Garg said the partnership aims to make LPG more accessible to "Naya Bharat" through a digital and fast-delivery model. The companies have not yet announced when the service will expand beyond Bengaluru.

With BPCL's Bharatgas Lite ZIP now in the market, all three state-run oil marketing companies are offering either composite LPG cylinders, faster delivery services or pilot projects in the premium LPG segment, increasing competition as more customers look for convenient cooking gas services.