Dipke's father earned ₹65,000 a month. How did he fund US education? RTI activist seeks probe

"I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC that 18% GST be levied on it," Tiwari said.

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PROBE INTO DIPKE'S FATHER SOUGHT

Tiwari said he had also sought an inquiry into the financial assets of Bhagwanrao Dipke, whom he identified as a retired Junior Engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

"I have also complained to the Maharashtra Government that Bhagwanrao Dipke was a Junior Engineer at MIDC. So, if he received a salary of Rs 60,000-65,000, how was he able to afford the education of his children in the US?" he said.

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"We have complained to the Maharashtra Government that this should be investigated and strict action should be taken if this is a case of disproportionate assets," he added.

In his complaint, Tiwari questioned how a retired Maharashtra government employee funded his son's higher education abroad and sought an examination of the family's financial status.

#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: RTI activist Amit Tiwari says, "I have filed a complaint at three different locations. I have complained against CJP at ECI. Regarding the Rs 1 Crore fund by Kapil Sibal, I have complained to CBIC (Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs) that 18% GST… pic.twitter.com/TYDy9Iy6cN — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

QUESTIONS OVER CJP'S LEGAL FUND

Separately, Tiwari urged the EC to examine whether the CJP, which he described as an unregistered entity, could receive funds while operating under the name of a political party.

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"The Cockroach Janta Party is an unregistered entity but is operating as a political party. If Rs 1 crore has been pledged to it as a legal defence fund, then the EC should verify whether the CJP is registered with it under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," Tiwari said.

"If not registered, then its operation under the name of a political party and collection/receipt of funds may require examination," he added.

The activist said that if the CJP is acting like a political party, if it takes in donations but is non-registered, it will have to register under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. "We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of Rs 1 crore."

GST QUERY, PROTEST REMARKS

Tiwari also approached the CBIC, asking it to examine whether GST would apply to Sibal's proposed ₹1 crore contribution towards the legal defence fund for CJP protesters facing police cases.

He further criticised the CJP-led protests, saying they had moved beyond the original issue. "We respect our elders. It was fine until you were carrying out the CJP movement and protesting over NEET. But in the middle of the agitation, you started abusing PM Modi and his late mother. You also spoke foul on his ties to foreign leaders. We have complained against all of this. It is all wrong," he said.