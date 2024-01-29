scorecardresearch
No water supply for several areas in Delhi on Jan 29, 30 for 16 hours; list of areas affected

No water supply for several areas in Delhi on Jan 29, 30 for 16 hours; list of areas affected

Water supply in Delhi to impacted in several areas due to interconnection of a water line by DMRC, confirmed Delhi Jal Board.

Water supply to be impacted in parts of Delhi on January 29 and 30 Water supply to be impacted in parts of Delhi on January 29 and 30

Many parts of Delhi will not receive water on January 29 and 30 due to interconnection of water lines by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), confirmed the Delhi Jal Board in a notification. 

Water supply in the affected areas will be shut down for 16 hours from 10 am on January 29 to 2 am on January 30 in Kewal Park and the other adjoining areas. 

"Due to interconnection of 1100 mm dia water line by the DMRC on Arihant Marg opposite Kewal Park. Shutdown for 16 hours is required on January 29 from 10 am to 2 am on January 30. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantities of water in advance as per requirement. Water tankers will be available on request," the DJB notice said.

Areas affected by the shutdown of water supply are: Kewal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Majlis Park, Indira Nagar, Moolchand Colony, Azadpur Village, MCD Colony, Azadpur, Rameshwar Nagar, Suraj Nagar, parts of Model Town, Malik Pur Village and Panchwati.

The Delhi Jal Board is responsible for the production and distribution of potable water after treating raw water from river Yamuna, Bhakhra Storage, Upper Ganga Canal and groundwater. 

Also read: 'The staff has no clue': Actor Radhika Apte faces distress with no water or toilet access at airport
 

Published on: Jan 29, 2024, 8:08 AM IST
