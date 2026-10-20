‘Not active as a captain; shared all information asked of us’: Rapido on accused linked to Tiger Shroff shooting case

The company said it was in touch with the authorities and supporting them in their investigation by sharing all the information that was requested of them.
Mumbai Police arrested Rehan alias Sukka, 18, Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan Fighter, 22, and Phool Singh, 18. Kurmi had allegedly worked as a bike-taxi rider, and scanned the area around Shroff’s house on the same pretext.
The shooting took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Shroff escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.
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The three accused were detained from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when it stopped at Kota at 10.17 am on Monday. Mumbai Police subsequently arrested them and obtained transit remand to take them to Maharashtra.
Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police Raj Tilak Roshan said two of the accused allegedly fired five to six rounds at Shroff’s car. The motorcycle used in the attack was recovered from Mumbai’s Andheri area, but no weapon was found on the suspects.
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Police said Rehan was in contact with Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility in an unverified social media post. A purported audio clip circulating online alleges the attack was linked to Shroff’s association with Salman Khan. Police said the motive had not yet been established, and the authenticity of the audio clip could not be verified.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the suspects fled towards Surat before boarding a train bound for Jaipur, with Mumbai Police tracking them and coordinating with Rajasthan Police to secure their arrest.
Cases under attempt-to-murder provisions and the Arms Act have been registered. Film industry bodies have called for an impartial, time-bound investigation, raising concerns about the safety of prominent personalities in Mumbai.