SBI Circle Based Officers recruitment: State Bank selects 1,930 for customer-first banking

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, has recruited 1,930 Circle Based Officers (CBOs) as part of its efforts to strengthen customer service and build a future-ready workforce across its nationwide branch network.

The newly selected officers will be deployed across urban, semi-urban and rural branches to deepen customer engagement and improve service delivery. The recruitment is aimed at enhancing SBI's officer cadre while supporting the bank's "Digital First, Customer First, Nation Always" vision.

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Announcing the recruitment on Friday, SBI said the officers will play a key role in delivering seamless, personalised and accessible banking services to its customer base of more than 53 crore.

"At State Bank of India, our people remain the cornerstone of our transformation journey. These young officers will play an important role in delivering seamless, personalised and accessible banking experiences while upholding the trust that generations of Indians have placed in SBI," said Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairman, State Bank of India.

He added that the recruitment reflects the bank's continued investment in building a workforce capable of meeting the evolving needs of customers while contributing to India's economic growth.

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SBI said the Circle-Based Officers will help strengthen customer relationships and support relationship-led banking as the lender continues to expand its digital capabilities. The bank aims to combine technological innovation with personalised services across its extensive branch network.

With a workforce of more than 2.45 lakh employees, SBI remains one of India's largest employers in the banking sector. The lender said investments in talent development and capability building remain central to its long-term transformation strategy.

The latest recruitment comes as banks increasingly focus on balancing digital banking with stronger on-ground customer engagement. SBI said human capital will continue to play a crucial role in creating an agile, intelligent and responsive banking ecosystem while ensuring customers receive simple, seamless and personalised banking experiences across channels.

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SBI PO Admit Card 2026

SBI has released the SBI PO Admit Card 2026 for candidates appearing in the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website, sbi.bank.in, by logging in with their Registration Number and Password or Date of Birth.

The SBI PO Preliminary Examination is scheduled to be held on August 1 and August 2, 2026, across multiple centres and shifts nationwide. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,500 Probationary Officer vacancies.

Candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, examination date, reporting time, shift timing and allotted examination centre. Applicants should carefully verify all the information mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact SBI for correction.

On the day of the examination, candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof, such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID or driving licence. Candidates without these documents may not be permitted to enter the examination centre.

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The SBI PO selection process consists of three stages—the Preliminary Examination, the Main Examination and the Interview. Only candidates who qualify in the preliminary round will be eligible to appear for the mains examination.

The SBI PO 2026 notification was released on June 24, 2026, and the online application process concluded on July 14, 2026. With the release of the admit cards, candidates should now focus on revising the syllabus, planning their travel to the examination centre and reporting on time as mentioned in their call letter.

Candidates can download their admit card only through the official SBI recruitment portal. They should also read the instructions printed on the hall ticket carefully and follow all examination-day guidelines to ensure a smooth entry into the examination hall.

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