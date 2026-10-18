OCI vs Citizenship: Why Bollywood actor Imran Khan was told to leave India over anti-CEC protest

What is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI)?

An OCI status grants foreign citizens of Indian origin a lifelong residency and entry framework, but an OCI cardholder is NOT an Indian citizen. While it provides significant economic and travel privileges, it strictly omits political rights reserved exclusively for Indian nationals.

Privileges & Entitlements of OCI Cardholders

Lifelong visa: Unlimited entries and stay duration in India (excluding foreign spouse cases).

Exemption from registration: No requirement to register with local authorities (FRRO/FRO) regardless of the length of stay in India.

Cultural & leisure access: Parity in entry fees for national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites, and museums.

Parity with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs)

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Adoption rights: Eligibility for inter-country adoption of Indian children, subject to procedural compliance.

Higher education admissions: Permission to sit for specified All India Entrance Tests, such as NEET, JEE (Mains), and JEE (Advanced), under applicable guidelines.

Real estate rights: Freedom to purchase or sell non-agricultural immovable property in India.

OCI CARDHOLDER ≠ INDIAN CITIZEN 👉🏽BENEFITS FOR OCI CARDHOLDERS IN INDIA 🔸 TRAVEL & STAY • Life long visa for visiting India (except for foreign spouse cases) • Exemption from registration with FRRO/FRO 🔸 PARITY WITH INDIAN NATIONALS • Domestic airfare • Entry fee at national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, national monuments, historical sites and museums in India 🔸PARITY WITH NON-RESIDENT INDIANS • Allowed inter-country adoption of Indian children, subject to procedural compliance • Permitted to appear for specified All India Entrance Tests like NEET, JEE (Mains), JEE (Advanced), subject to applicable rules • Permitted to sell or purchase immovable properties other than agricultural land / farm house / plantation property 👉🏽 OCI CARDHOLDERS ARE NOT ENTITLED TO: • Vote in India • Be a member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council or Parliament in India • Hold Constitutional posts such as President, Vice President, Judge of Supreme Court or High Court, Member of Parliament, MLA/MLC etc. in India • Get appointed to posts and public services in connection with the affairs of the Union or of any State in India • Acquire agricultural land or farm house or plantation property in India #OCICardholders #IndianCitizen #OCICard — Bureau of Immigration, Government of India (@BOIndiaOfficial) October 16, 2026

Legal restrictions: What OCI cardholders cannot do

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Because OCI status does not confer full citizenship, cardholders are legally barred from participating in sovereign and political processes:

No voting rights: Cannot vote in local, state, or national elections in India.

No legislative membership: Cannot sit as a member of a State Legislative Assembly (MLA), Legislative Council (MLC), or Parliament (MP).

No constitutional posts: Ineligible to hold constitutional offices, including President, Vice President, Supreme Court or High Court Judge, MP, or MLA/MLC.

No public employment: Cannot be appointed to public services or posts connected with the affairs of the Union or any State government.

Agricultural property restrictions: Forbidden from acquiring agricultural land, farmhouses, or plantation properties in India.

Political activity restrictions: Under immigration guidelines and the Foreigners Act, foreign citizens and OCI cardholders can face visa cancellation or expulsion for engaging in domestic political protests or political campaigning.

What happened with Imran Khan

US-born actor Imran Khan, 43, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s (FRRO) 'Leave India Notice', terming the order arbitrary and passed in haste. The petition, filed through law firm MZM Legal, is expected to be mentioned for an urgent hearing on October 19 before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna.

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In his plea, Khan argued that he has not violated any provisions of the Citizenship Act or the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, which govern his status as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI). The actor further pointed out that the FRRO notice failed to specify any explicit legal breach justifying his expulsion.

The legal action stems from an October 10 demonstration at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, where police detained Khan alongside his partner Lekha Washington, mother Nuzhat, cousin Zayn Marie, and several other demonstrators. They had gathered in support of activist Tushar Gandhi and a campaign by the CJP demanding the Chief Election Commissioner's resignation.

Following the mass detention of protesters, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint seeking action against Khan for engaging in political activity as a foreign national.