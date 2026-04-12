Oil surge clouds India outlook, growth trimmed to 6.2%: Morgan Stanley

India’s macro outlook is turning more cautious as a global energy shock — triggered by geopolitical tensions — pushes up oil prices, tightens supply chains, and strains external balances, according to a Morgan Stanley report .

The brokerage now expects GDP growth to moderate to 6.2% in FY2027, down from earlier estimates, as elevated crude prices — projected to average $95 per barrel — feed into higher inflation, weaker demand, and tighter financial conditions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The impact is already visible across the economy. Industrial activity is expected to soften, corporate margins are likely to compress under rising input costs, and external financing conditions may tighten. Growth is projected to bottom out at 5.9% in the June 2026 quarter before gradually recovering as supply shocks ease and policy support kicks in.

Inflation pressures are also building. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 5.1% in FY2027, driven by higher production costs, currency weakness, and firming food and core prices. While retail fuel prices may not fully reflect global spikes immediately, second-round effects through logistics and input costs are likely to broaden the inflationary impact.

Externally, the current account deficit is set to widen sharply to around 2.5% of GDP, compared with roughly 1% earlier, primarily due to a higher oil import bill. With capital inflows remaining uneven, the balance of payments is expected to stay in deficit for a third consecutive year, increasing pressure on the rupee.

Advertisement

The report highlights India’s structural vulnerability to commodity shocks, given its heavy reliance on imported energy. Oil alone accounts for a significant share of imports, with around 85% of domestic demand met through imports. Gas supply disruptions have compounded the situation, particularly affecting power, fertiliser, and industrial sectors.

The ripple effects are spreading across stakeholders. Households face reduced purchasing power as inflation erodes real incomes, especially in discretionary spending segments. Corporates are grappling with margin pressures due to rising input costs and limited pricing power. Meanwhile, the government is likely to absorb part of the shock through higher subsidies and tax adjustments.

Policy response is expected to be led by fiscal measures initially. The report estimates a potential fiscal slippage of 0.3-0.5% of GDP, driven by higher fertiliser subsidies and lower tax collections. On the monetary side, the RBI is likely to hold rates steady at 5.25% in the base case, relying more on liquidity management and external sector tools such as managing dollar demand and boosting NRI deposits.

Advertisement

However, risks remain tilted to the downside. In a scenario where oil prices spike to $150 per barrel, growth could slow further to around 5.7%, inflation could breach the 6% threshold, and the current account deficit may widen to 3% of GDP.

Despite these headwinds, the report underscores that India’s macro fundamentals —such as strong domestic demand, improving supply-side management, and policy buffers — should help contain the fallout, even as global uncertainties persist.