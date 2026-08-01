One blanket for two strangers: Consumer panel penalises Indian Railways ₹25,000

Six months later, he was informed that his grievance had been forwarded to the Divisional Railway Manager in Allahabad. An RTI query yielded no response.

Seeking ₹20 lakh in compensation, the passenger approached the Delhi Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. Northern Railways challenged the territorial jurisdiction and argued that bedrolls were supplied according to rules, with extras provided on demand and availability.

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It added that the matter was under examination by North Central Railway, Allahabad, and mentioned that linen services were managed through third-party contractors.

The Commission, comprising President Monika Aggarwal Srivastava and Members Rajender Dhar and Ritu Garodia, rejected the jurisdiction objection, noting that the complainant resides in Delhi and the journey ended there. It referenced a September 23, 2009 Railway Board circular establishing that RAC passengers in AC classes (excluding AC Chair Car) are entitled to blankets and bedsheets since bedroll charges are included in their fares.

Internal communications revealed that Railways had actually slapped a ₹1,000 penalty on the linen contractor for the lapse, yet failed to inform the passenger or compensate him.

“The Railways provided one blanket to two completely unrelated passengers in violation of the circular dated 23.09.2009. Thereafter, the Railways imposed a ₹1,000 penalty on the linen contractor, but failed to inform the complainant about the same or provide compensation to the passenger. Even in the reply filed before this Commission, Railways are silent about this penalty,” the July 10 order noted.

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“Moreover, OP has not placed on record any proof that a separate bedroll was provided to the complainant. Hence, we find OP guilty of deficiency in service and direct OP to pay ₹20,000 as compensation for mental harassment and physical inconveniences. We also award a cost of ₹5,000 to be paid towards litigation expenses.”

The Commission directed Northern Railways to pay the total amount of ₹25,000 within 60 days, failing which an interest rate of 7% per annum will apply from the date of the order until realisation.