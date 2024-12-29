'Operation Lotus underway in my...': Arvind Kejriwal fires another charge at BJP as fight heats up for Delhi

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP of carrying out 'Operation Lotus' in his assembly constituency, New Delhi. "In my New Delhi assembly constituency - their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15," the former chief minister said in a press conference. "In these 15 days, they have filed applications for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes."

Related Articles

Kejriwal accused the saffron party of manipulating voters list in the assembly. "Why there is a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating approximately 12% of total voters in the assembly? A kind of 'game' is being going on in the name of election."

BJP दिल्ली चुनाव में अपनी हार मानकर, बेईमानी से वोट कटवाने की साज़िश कर रही‼️



♦️ दिल्ली में बीजेपी के पास ना ही Candidate हैं और ना ही CM का चेहरा है



♦️ अब बीजेपी बेईमानी करके चुनाव जीतने की कोशिश कर रही है, वो Vote कटवाने की साज़िश रच रही है



-@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/JjWuQclcKI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 29, 2024





'Operation Lotus' refers to a term used to describe alleged efforts by the BJP to topple opposition-led state governments and gain power through defections or political realignments.

The AAP supremo alleged that the BJP wants to win the election anyhow, even by dishonesty. "But, the people of Delhi will not let this happen. The said tactics they used in Haryana and Mahrashtra assembly elections - we will not let them win here by using that tactic."

On Saturday, Kejriwal wrote to the District Electoral officer, claiming a "significant rise in the number of voter addition and deletion applications received in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency over the past few days."

During the press confeence, the AAP chief said that the BJP has accepted its defeat in Delhi. "They don't have any chief minister's face, candidates, or any vision for the people of Delhi. A few days ago we informed you all how the BJP wanted to delete the names of around 11,008 voters of Shahdara constituency. We won in Shahdara last time with 50,000 votes. We caught them red-handed."

The BJP is yet to name its candidate against Kejriwal, while the Congress has named Sandeep Dikshit, son of former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in the New Delhi constituency.



