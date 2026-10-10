'Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared emer-GenZ': Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi restrictions

He also highlighted the cancellation of 250 train services, the closure of 45 metro stations and reports of young people being detained from their homes and streets across Delhi.

READ THIS: Delhi on alert ahead of CJP protest: Traffic curbs, metro disruptions, internet restrictions imposed

Calling the situation deeply concerning, Tharoor described the suspension of internet services in the heart of the national capital as particularly regressive and repressive. He questioned the extent of restrictions imposed on citizens seeking to raise concerns about election integrity.

Tharoor questions restrictions on movement

Tharoor argued that the restrictions had severely curtailed freedom of movement in the city. He noted that Jantar Mantar was designated as a protest site precisely to allow citizens to demonstrate peacefully in central Delhi.

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He further questioned the decision to declare roads leading to the protest site out of bounds, arguing that such measures undermine the purpose of providing a designated space for demonstrations.

“Freedom of movement stands completely shackled,” Tharoor wrote, expressing concern over the restrictions imposed on public movement and peaceful assembly.

I returned to the national capital after 2 am and have rarely seen anything like what Delhi is witnessing now, with checkpoints every few hundred metres, concrete barriers and spike strips laid across our roads, a war-like deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary across the city, 250 trains cancelled and 45 metro stations closed, and reports of young people being detained from their own homes and the streets in and around Delhi -- all to prevent citizens from peacefully raising questions about the integrity of our elections. Most regressive (as well as repressive) is the suspension of the internet in the heart of the national capital. Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds. One is entitled to ask where this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection. Those detained will hvre to be released .And if the protesters simply return on Monday, will the authorities lock down the national capital all over again? Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ. A government confident in the fairness of its elections would welcome questions about them, whereas one that turns its capital into a fortress to avoid them only deepens the very suspicions it seeks to suppress. The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression. Barricades will do nothing to restore faith in the Election Commission, and the sooner it answers the public's questions, the sooner calm will be restored. The strength of a democracy is measured by how it treats those who question its working, and by that measure, what we have seen today is utterly shameful and unconscionable. https://t.co/C3jkLU1dm1 @INCIndia — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2026

He also questioned the detention of young protesters, saying they would have to be released and warning against imposing similar restrictions if demonstrators returned on Monday.

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“Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ,” he said, using a play on words to criticise what he described as an emergency-like situation in the capital.

‘Government should provide answers, not lathis’

Tharoor said a government confident in the fairness of its electoral process should welcome questions rather than respond by imposing restrictions on public gatherings and movement.

He argued that treating the national capital like a fortress could deepen public suspicion instead of addressing concerns raised by citizens.

“The government should provide answers, not lathis; expression, not repression,” he wrote.

The Congress MP also questioned whether barricades and security deployments could restore public confidence in the Election Commission, arguing that democratic institutions earn trust by addressing concerns rather than suppressing dissent.

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CJP protest and security arrangements in Delhi

The restrictions come amid the planned protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, which has drawn attention to concerns surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Delhi Police had earlier cited the timing of the permission request as an issue in relation to the proposed demonstration. Authorities have also announced security and traffic measures in anticipation of the protest.

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Tharoor concluded by saying that the manner in which a democracy treats those who question its functioning is a measure of its strength. He described the situation in Delhi as “utterly shameful and unconscionable”, calling for the restoration of public trust and space for peaceful expression.