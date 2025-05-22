'Pakistan accountable for 40 years of cross-border terrorism': MEA on India's global outreach, rules out Kashmir dialogue

The Ministry of External Affairs laid out India’s uncompromising stand on terrorism, asserting its strategic messaging on Pakistan and reaffirming bilateral principles in diplomacy. From political delegations dispatched abroad to strong rhetoric against cross-border attacks, the government is reinforcing its global campaign to isolate terror networks, particularly those allegedly nurtured by Islamabad.

India has deployed seven political delegations to various countries to highlight its firm position against terrorism. “Three delegations have already left. This is a political mission. We want to reach out to the world and show our strong commitment to fighting terrorism,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed on May 22.

Jaiswal emphasised a call for global unity: “We are asking the world to come together to fight terrorism in all its forms. Countries that have supported cross-border terrorism against India for the last 40 years, mainly Pakistan, must be held responsible. Their actions need to be exposed.”

On the Indus Waters Treaty, he stated, “The treaty will stay in abeyance.” Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance, he added, “Water and blood cannot flow together,” underscoring the gravity of India’s concerns over Pakistan’s role in terror activities.

On future engagement with Pakistan, the MEA drew a red line: “Trade and terror cannot go together,” said Jaiswal. However, India remains open to discussions on a specific front. “On terrorism itself, we are open to discussing the handing over to India of noted terrorists whose list was provided to Pakistan some years ago,” he added.

The spokesperson reiterated India's unyielding position on Jammu and Kashmir: “The only discussion we will have about J&K is about getting back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).” He stressed, “Any bilateral discussion on Jammu & Kashmir will only be on the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s remarks on easing India-Pakistan tensions, Jaiswal clarified, “You are well aware of our position that any India-Pakistan engagement has to be bilateral.”

Addressing broader regional diplomacy, Jaiswal said India expects Turkey to influence Pakistan to dismantle its alleged terror infrastructure. “We expect Turkey to strongly urge Pakistan to end its support to cross-border terrorism and take credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades,” he said. On the Celebi matter, he noted it was handled by Civil Aviation Security after discussions with the Turkish Embassy.

On External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s call with Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Jaiswal said the minister expressed gratitude for the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and discussed furthering bilateral cooperation.

Responding to Pakistan’s allegations of Indian involvement in the recent Balochistan suicide bombing, Jaiswal dismissed them outright. “India rejects the baseless allegations made by Pakistan regarding Indian involvement with the incident in Khuzdar earlier today. India condoles the loss of lives in all such incidents.”