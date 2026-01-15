Middle East tensions: India prepares to evacuate nationals as Iran unrest turns deadly

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it is preparing to assist Indian nationals in Iran who wish to return home, as unrest in the country deepens and violence escalates, official sources told ANI.

The move follows a series of advisories issued earlier by the MEA urging Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran to leave the country by any available means, including commercial flights, amid a rapidly deteriorating security situation. The ministry has also “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran until further notice, according to the report.

Iran is currently witnessing one of its most severe waves of unrest in recent years. What began as protests over worsening economic conditions — including high inflation, a sharply depreciating currency and rising prices of essential goods — has expanded into widespread anti-government demonstrations across multiple cities.

Authorities have responded with a sweeping crackdown. More than 4,000 people have reportedly been killed over the past three weeks, significantly raising international concern over the humanitarian and security situation in the Islamic Republic.

In its latest guidance, the MEA urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain highly vigilant, avoid areas witnessing protests or demonstrations, and stay in regular contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran. Citizens have also been advised to closely monitor local developments through official advisories and credible media sources.

The ministry further asked Indians to keep their travel and immigration documents, including passports and identification papers, readily accessible at all times. Those facing difficulties or requiring urgent assistance have been asked to immediately contact the Indian Embassy, as New Delhi continues to assess the situation and explore options to facilitate voluntary returns.

The situation has become even more precarious amid rising geopolitical tensions. US President Donald Trump on January 14 said the White House had dispatched “help” to Iranian protestors, warning Tehran that the United States would ensure assistance if the killings did not stop.

Meanwhile, the US Defence Department has announced the redeployment of a US carrier strike group from the South China Sea to the US Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility, which includes the Middle East. The move comes as tensions escalate between the Trump administration and Iran, which is grappling with sustained anti-government rallies fuelled by economic distress and growing public anger over governance, US-based news network News Nation reported.

New Delhi said it remains closely engaged with developments on the ground as it prioritises the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region.