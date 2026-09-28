The test is significant because it is the first publicly announced live missile firing by the new submarine since it entered Pakistan Navy service earlier this year. However, Pakistan has not publicly identified the missile used, its range, launch conditions or the precise nature of the target.

What is the Hangor-class submarine?

The Hangor-class is a Chinese-designed, conventionally powered submarine based on the Type 039A/B Yuan family. Pakistan has contracted for eight submarines, with four being constructed in China and four in Pakistan under a technology-transfer arrangement.

The first submarine, PNS/M Hangor, was commissioned in Sanya, China, on April 30, 2026. It subsequently arrived at Karachi on June 11.

The submarine is reported to have a displacement of around 2,800 tonnes, a length of approximately 76 metres and a beam of about 8.4 metres. It uses diesel-electric propulsion supplemented by air-independent propulsion, or AIP.

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PNS/M Hangor is only the first of the planned eight submarines. Four are being built in China, while four are to be constructed at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works under the technology-transfer component of the programme.

The first submarine was launched in China in April 2024, followed by additional boats in 2025.

Why does AIP matter?

AIP is one of the most important features of the Hangor-class. Conventional diesel-electric submarines periodically need to operate their diesel engines or snorkel to recharge their batteries. This can increase their exposure to detection.

An AIP system allows a submarine to generate power underwater without relying on atmospheric oxygen for its main power-generation cycle. This can substantially extend submerged endurance and allow the submarine to remain concealed for longer periods.

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For a submarine, that endurance is particularly important because stealth is its primary advantage. A submarine that can remain submerged longer can spend more time searching for targets, positioning itself and avoiding anti-submarine warfare forces.

Pakistan's Hangor submarines are intended to improve the navy's underwater surveillance, survivability and strike capabilities.

Which missile did Hangor fire?

This remains unclear from the publicly released information. Pakistan's statement describes the weapon as an anti-ship cruise missile but did not identify its designation or disclose its range.

That distinction matters because different missiles can have substantially different speeds, ranges, guidance systems and launch requirements.

There have been reports and speculation about various Chinese-origin weapons potentially associated with Pakistan's submarine programme, as well as Pakistan's broader development of anti-ship missiles.

Pakistan said the missile hit its designated long-range target with precision. In practical terms, a successful firing involves much more than simply launching a missile. The submarine must detect or receive information about a target, generate an appropriate firing solution, launch the weapon and successfully guide it towards the target.

Why is the Arabian Sea important?

The Arabian Sea is strategically important to both Pakistan and India. It contains major maritime approaches to Pakistan's ports and economic infrastructure and forms part of the wider Indian Ocean sea lanes connecting the Middle East, South Asia and East Asia.

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The development adds another consideration to India's maritime security planning, particularly in the Arabian Sea.

Long-range anti-ship cruise missiles launched from submerged platforms increase the standoff attack range against high-value Indian surface combatants, such as aircraft carriers (INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya) and destroyers. It also enhances Pakistan's capability to monitor or disrupt commercial sea lanes near the Strait of Hormuz and the western coast of India.

India already operates a fleet of conventional submarines and is developing additional underwater capabilities, while its navy also operates long-range maritime patrol aircraft, helicopters, surface ships and other anti-submarine warfare assets.

While this specific test involved an anti-ship cruise missile, the Hangor-class provides the naval architecture required to potentially field submarine-launched nuclear-capable cruise missiles (such as the Babur-3), reinforcing Pakistan’s efforts to establish a second-strike capability.