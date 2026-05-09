In what could a worrisome situation for the Indian Air Force (IAF), the planned acquisition of Chinese-made J-35 stealth fighters by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) represents a significant shift in the South Asian security landscape.

This development marks the first time a fifth-generation stealth aircraft will enter the operational inventory of a regional air force, directly challenging the conventional air superiority long maintained by the Indian Air Force (IAF), including during Operation Sindoor last year.

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China’s J-35AE & Pakistan’s Move

The Shenyang J-35 (specifically the J-35AE export variant) is China’s second stealth fighter, designed to compete with the American F-35. Key aspects of the deal include:

Scale of acquisition: Reports suggest Pakistan may acquire up to 40 units (approximately two to three squadrons) as part of a broader defense package.

Combat ecosystem: Beyond the airframe, the deal includes a "system-of-systems" comprising KJ-500 early-warning aircraft, PL-15 long-range air-to-air missiles, and HQ-19 surface-to-air missile systems.

Timeline: The first tranche of aircraft could be delivered as early as late 2026, granting Pakistan a temporary qualitative lead in stealth technology.

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Impact on regional air power balance

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For decades, India has relied on numerical superiority and a technologically advanced fleet of 4.5-generation fighters (like the Rafale and Su-30MKI). The introduction of the J-35 disrupts this balance:

Stealth gap: India currently lacks an operational fifth-generation stealth fighter. While the Rafale is a highly capable 4.5-generation jet, its Radar Cross Section (RCS) cannot match the low-observable characteristics of a dedicated stealth platform like the J-35.

India currently lacks an operational fifth-generation stealth fighter. While the Rafale is a highly capable 4.5-generation jet, its Radar Cross Section (RCS) cannot match the low-observable characteristics of a dedicated stealth platform like the J-35. Deep-strike capabilities: The J-35’s ability to evade ground-based radar allows the PAF a credible "first-strike" option to penetrate deep into Indian territory, potentially targeting high-value assets and nuclear infrastructure.

The J-35’s ability to evade ground-based radar allows the PAF a credible "first-strike" option to penetrate deep into Indian territory, potentially targeting high-value assets and nuclear infrastructure. Network-centric warfare: The integration of Chinese ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) assets allows Pakistani pilots to engage targets from distances where Indian sensors may still be struggling to achieve a "lock."

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Specific threats to the Indian Air Force

The IAF faces several operational and strategic challenges due to this induction:

Erosion of Numerical Advantage: Analysts suggest that even a limited number of J-35s would force the IAF to commit a disproportionate number of its Su-30MKI fleet to defensive air-patrol duties. Because traditional ground radars struggle with stealth, more aircraft must remain airborne to serve as "distributed sensors." Obsolescence Risk: Current Indian air defense systems, while robust, are optimized for non-stealthy threats. The J-35 complicates Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) missions, as Indian acquisition timelines may be too slow to react to a stealth penetration. The "Two-Front" Vise: The deal solidifies the China-Pakistan "all-weather" partnership, increasing the risk of a coordinated two-front challenge. This forces Indian planners to split resources between the Himalayan border and the western front.

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India’s strategic response

India is addressing this shift through a multi-pronged approach: