In Delhi, petrol continues to be priced above ₹100 per litre at ₹102.12, while diesel is retailing at ₹95.20 per litre. Mumbai has also continued to see petrol prices above the ₹110 mark, with petrol selling at ₹111.21 per litre and diesel at ₹99.82 per litre, a slight hike from the previous prices.

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In other major cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata, petrol prices remain above ₹110 per litre. Diesel prices are below ₹100 in these cities, except in Hyderabad, where diesel is priced at ₹103.82.

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Fuel prices in key cities (July 31)

City Petrol (₹/litre) Diesel (₹/litre) Delhi 102.12 95.20 Hyderabad 115.73 103.82 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Bengaluru 110.93 98.80 Chennai 107.78 99.56

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What drives petrol and diesel prices in India?

A combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump. At the heart of it is the international price of crude oil, the base raw material for both petrol and diesel, which has the single biggest bearing on what consumers ultimately pay.

The rupee-dollar exchange rate is another key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

Why do prices differ across different cities?

On top of that, taxes levied by both the central and state governments make up a substantial portion of the final price, which is why petrol and diesel rates differ across states. Transportation costs and prevailing demand-supply conditions also factor into the retail price consumers see at the pump.