Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Petrol, diesel prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol, diesel prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Brent crude rose to above $106 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased to $94.63 per barrel following fresh attacks on Saudi targets by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 14, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Petrol, diesel prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & moreA combination of global, economic, and domestic factors shapes fuel prices at the pump.

Petrol and diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 14, even as global crude oil prices climbed amid renewed concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude rose to above $106 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased to $94.63 per barrel following fresh attacks on Saudi targets by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Advertisement

For Indian consumers, state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have continued to keep regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged. However, private fuel retailers Jio-bp and Nayara Energy have raised prices in recent days, highlighting the pressure of elevated international oil and refined fuel costs on retail margins. With India importing around 90% of its crude oil requirements, sustained high prices could increase the country’s oil import bill and add pressure on fuel retailers.

MUST READ:  Crude oil may hit $110, India's import basket could touch $130 in 10 days: SBI Research

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L)
Mumbai 111.21 97.83
Delhi 102.12 95.20
Kolkata 113.51 99.82
Chennai 107.76 99.55
Bengaluru 111.68 99.56
Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

The uptick followed fresh Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran, renewing concerns over the security of oil infrastructure and global supply routes. Expectations of increased Russian diesel exports could help ease some supply pressures, but geopolitical risks continue to keep oil markets volatile.

Advertisement

Despite the slight changes in crude prices, India’s oil marketing companies remain under pressure as domestic petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged. ICRA estimated that state-run OMCs were facing marketing margins of minus ₹8 per litre on petrol and minus ₹9 per litre on diesel in September, translating into combined daily losses of around ₹530 crore.

What this means for you

Despite Brent crude reaching $106.4 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

SEE WHY: 'I will be there after elections': Trump warns Houthis over strikes on Saudi Arabia

Advertisement

For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Oct 14, 2026 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more