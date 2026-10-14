Petrol, diesel prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

MUST READ: Crude oil may hit $110, India's import basket could touch $130 in 10 days: SBI Research

Here are the latest petrol and diesel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other major cities.

City Petrol Price (₹/L) Diesel Price (₹/L) Mumbai 111.21 97.83 Delhi 102.12 95.20 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.76 99.55 Bengaluru 111.68 99.56 Hyderabad 116.15 104.23

The uptick followed fresh Houthi missile and drone attacks on Saudi targets, including a Saudi Aramco administrative building in Dhahran, renewing concerns over the security of oil infrastructure and global supply routes. Expectations of increased Russian diesel exports could help ease some supply pressures, but geopolitical risks continue to keep oil markets volatile.

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Despite the slight changes in crude prices, India’s oil marketing companies remain under pressure as domestic petrol and diesel prices have largely remained unchanged. ICRA estimated that state-run OMCs were facing marketing margins of minus ₹8 per litre on petrol and minus ₹9 per litre on diesel in September, translating into combined daily losses of around ₹530 crore.

What this means for you

Despite Brent crude reaching $106.4 per barrel, fuel prices have remained relatively stable over the past week. The rupee-dollar exchange rate is a key variable, given that India relies heavily on imported crude. When the rupee weakens against the dollar, the cost of procuring crude rises, which can feed directly into higher retail fuel prices.

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For daily commuters, this means no major shock at the pump, though prices remain elevated compared to previous years. Consumers should monitor local rates, as city-specific taxes vary even within the same state, leading to differences in retail fuel prices.