Petrol, diesel prices today (October 14): Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata & more

Petrol and diesel prices today: Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged across major Indian cities on October 14, even as global crude oil prices climbed amid renewed concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. Brent crude rose to above $106 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased to $94.63 per barrel following fresh attacks on Saudi targets by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.
For Indian consumers, state-run oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum, have continued to keep regular petrol and diesel prices unchanged. However, private fuel retailers Jio-bp and Nayara Energy have raised prices in recent days, highlighting the pressure of elevated international oil and refined fuel costs on retail margins. With India importing around 90% of its crude oil requirements, sustained high prices could increase the country’s oil import bill and add pressure on fuel retailers.