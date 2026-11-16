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PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India Summit: Maritime security, trade, connectivity on agenda

PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India Summit: Maritime security, trade, connectivity on agenda

In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN was at the heart of its Act East Policy and central to its MAHASAGAR vision.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST
PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India Summit: Maritime security, trade, connectivity on agenda PM Modi heads to Manila for ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Manila from November 16 to 18 to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on November 17, with maritime security cooperation and stronger trade and investment ties expected to top the agenda.

The Philippines is hosting the meetings as the current chair of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Modi will also attend a dinner hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr for visiting leaders and hold bilateral meetings.

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In a statement ahead of his departure, Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN was at the heart of its Act East Policy and central to its MAHASAGAR vision. He said the partnership, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, had expanded across trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people ties.

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"At the ASEAN-India Summit, I look forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to our shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity," he said.

New Delhi is expected to push for deeper maritime cooperation among like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific. The East Asia Summit, which brings together ASEAN members and partners including India, China, Japan, the US, Russia and Australia, is a key forum for discussions on regional security, defence and economic issues.

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Rudrendra Tandon, Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry, said stronger India-ASEAN engagement would help both sides become more resilient amid rapid geopolitical developments. He added that India wanted the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) to be completed as soon as possible, with discussions ongoing.

Modi said the East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity to exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

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The prime minister is also expected to meet the Indian community in the Philippines, following strong demand for an interaction, Tandon said.

There is speculation that Modi could join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for a Quad summit on the sidelines of the Manila meetings. However, Tandon said the government had no information on a planned Quad meeting. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said last month that the next Quad summit was expected to take place alongside the ASEAN Summit.

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On Myanmar, Tandon reiterated India's position that isolating the country was not the right approach, arguing that disengagement would leave a vacuum for others to fill. New Delhi supports ASEAN initiatives to engage Myanmar, he said, while emphasising the country's complex history and society.

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Published on: Nov 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST
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