Jimmy Tata breaks silence, backs N Chandrasekaran and Tata Sons listing against Noel Tata: Report

According to a report by The Economic Times, Jimmy Tata conveyed his stance in a documented conversation with a fellow trustee, who subsequently briefed other members of the board.

As the longest-serving perpetual trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) since 1989, his intervention comes amid an escalating power struggle between the Tata Sons board and Noel Tata, who chairs Tata Trusts and has opposed both Chandrasekaran’s continuation and the holding company's listing.

Beyond the leadership and listing disputes, Jimmy Tata expressed dismay over what he views as declining governance standards within Tata Trusts following Ratan Tata’s death in late 2024, The Economic Times reported.

He called for a return to the core philanthropic and nation-building principles on which the institutions were founded, arguing that their functioning should reflect public interest rather than family considerations. To that end, he is understood to have suggested that only one member of the Tata family should sit on the boards of the trusts, rather than multiple family members occupying positions of influence.

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While Jimmy Tata rarely attends or votes in trust meetings, he holds considerable weight within the conglomerate's structure:

Trust influence: Alongside Noel Tata and Pune-based Jehangir Jehangir, he is one of three perpetual trustees of SRTT, which holds a 23.56% stake in Tata Sons. Overall, Tata Trusts owns about 66% of the holding company. He also serves as a trustee of the Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution and the Sarvajanik Seva Trust.

Personal stake: He is the second-largest individual shareholder in Tata Sons after Noel Tata, holding 3,262 shares (a 0.81% stake) valued at an estimated ₹7,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore, based on investment banker estimates cited by The Economic Times.

Jimmy Tata is the younger son of Naval Tata and his first wife, Sooni Commissariat, while Noel Tata was born to Naval and his second wife, Simone Dunoyer. Historically, Jimmy Tata has preferred written correspondence over boardroom appearances; in 2016, he handed The Times of India a file containing hundreds of detailed letters he had written to trustees and board members over the years.

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Last seen in public during Ratan Tata’s funeral in 2024 — where he was bequeathed a share of the family's Juhu bungalow — he has remained closely briefed on internal trust disputes despite moving from his Colaba apartment to Pune.

His backing of a public listing aligns with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) regulatory framework, which requires upper-layer non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) to list their equity shares within three years of classification. Tata Sons has been placed in this category, and the central bank previously rejected its application to surrender its core investment company registration.