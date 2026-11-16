Jensen Huang eyes Nvidia comeback as Silicon Valley allies launch 'war room': Report

Allies have assembled a "war room" of tech leaders to lobby Nvidia’s board for Huang’s reinstatement and plan to seek support from the White House, according the FT report. "Everyone that matters in tech outside the frontier labs loves Jensen," one ally told the FT, adding that the campaign has Huang’s backing.

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Epic Games chief Tim Sweeney joined Nvidia employees in backing a public letter demanding the board "Bring Jensen Back."

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Major investors are also urging caution before permanently replacing him. On November 13, Altimeter Capital founder Brad Gerstner and Atreides Management boss Gavin Baker published an open letter asking the board to leave "all options on the table, including the potential return of Jensen Huang."

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The shareholders cited "the extraordinary success of Jensen Huang’s leadership over a long period of time and given the massive uncertainty associated with recent events surrounding his departure."

Yet the push to rehabilitate Huang faces steep hurdles, starting with the nature of the allegations that wiped more than 23% off Nvidia’s stock.

Huang stepped down after reports alleged of an affair with Alice Huang, an executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, whom the US government flagged as a suspected Chinese spy. Subsequent reports revealed Huang also had two more alleged affairs with company subordinates. "Having an affair with a subordinate is a fireable offence," one person involved in the reinstatement effort told the FT.

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Washington is simultaneously turning up the heat on Nvidia’s export compliance. Megaspeed stands accused of smuggling high-end Nvidia AI chips into China despite being blacklisted by the US, and the Trump administration has given Nvidia 10 days to answer whether it profited from banned chip sales.

On November 15, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called for a "dramatic shake-up" in Nvidia’s leadership, insisting the board look outside the company. Bessent also hit out at Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s export-control team, noting that the Treasury, State Department, Defense Department, and US Trade Representative had backed blacklisting Megaspeed "for months."

Congressional scrutiny is also imminent. Huang is scheduled for a closed-door interview with three House committees on December 1, and the Senate Banking Committee has requested his testimony the same week regarding what he knew.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has defended Huang during the scandal without endorsing his return, instead suggesting former Apple CEO Tim Cook could take the job.

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Because Huang lacks a controlling shareholding, he cannot overrule Nvidia’s board, which has neither confirmed nor ruled out his return. Instead, directors have reportedly approached Arm CEO Rene Haas as a potential successor, though the board stated no "formal" search process has begun.

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For now, interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress — whom the Wall Street Journal reported Huang berated during a heated summer meeting over risky loans to small datacenter firms — is tasked with steadying the company ahead of Tuesday’s earnings release.