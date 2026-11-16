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BEL share price: Defence PSU stock in focus on Rs 619 crore order win; key details

BEL share price: Defence PSU stock in focus on Rs 619 crore order win; key details

BEL400.85(0.98%)

With an order book of Rs 68,717 crore and expected inflows of at least Rs 25,000 crore, brokerages believe BEL remains well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 8:17 AM IST
BEL share price: Defence PSU stock in focus on Rs 619 crore order win; key detailsBEL shares: The defence PSU delivered a healthy operating performance in Q2, resulting in a strong beat on consensus estimates.

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are in focus on Monday after the Navratna defence public Sector Undertaking (PSU) secured additional orders worth Rs 619 crore. In a filing to stock exchanges, BEL said major orders received include communication equipment, drones, electro optics, laser range finder, components, upgrades, spares and services.

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With an order book of Rs 68,717 crore and expected inflows of at least Rs 25,000 crore, excluding QRSAM, brokerages such as Choice Institutional Equities believe BEL remains well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.

The defence PSU delivered a healthy operating performance in Q2, resulting in a strong beat on consensus estimates. Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved a Rs 40,000 crore project to build eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy.

"In our view, this is likely to result in order inflows (OI) of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore for BEL in Q3. We believe BEL's OI outlook can improve even further if its consortium with L&T is selected as the preferred bidder for the Rs 15,000 crore AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) programme, for which bids have already been submitted and are currently under technical evaluation," Nomura said recently.

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BEL has a consensus 'Buy' rating, with 38 'Buy' calls and just one 'Sell' call. Its 12-month target price of Rs 494, based on 34 analyst estimates, suggests 23.3 per cent upside. The highest targets on the stock, set by UBS and Macquarie at Rs 550, indicate up to 38 per cent upside from the prevailing price, while Kotak's lowest target still implies 5.53 per cent potential upside.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 8:17 AM IST
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