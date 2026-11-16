BEL share price: Defence PSU stock in focus on Rs 619 crore order win; key details

The defence PSU delivered a healthy operating performance in Q2, resulting in a strong beat on consensus estimates. Notably, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has approved a Rs 40,000 crore project to build eight next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Navy.

"In our view, this is likely to result in order inflows (OI) of Rs 7,000-7,500 crore for BEL in Q3. We believe BEL's OI outlook can improve even further if its consortium with L&T is selected as the preferred bidder for the Rs 15,000 crore AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) programme, for which bids have already been submitted and are currently under technical evaluation," Nomura said recently.

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BEL has a consensus 'Buy' rating, with 38 'Buy' calls and just one 'Sell' call. Its 12-month target price of Rs 494, based on 34 analyst estimates, suggests 23.3 per cent upside. The highest targets on the stock, set by UBS and Macquarie at Rs 550, indicate up to 38 per cent upside from the prevailing price, while Kotak's lowest target still implies 5.53 per cent potential upside.

