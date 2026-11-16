BEL share price: Defence PSU stock in focus on Rs 619 crore order win; key details

Shares of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) are in focus on Monday after the Navratna defence public Sector Undertaking (PSU) secured additional orders worth Rs 619 crore. In a filing to stock exchanges, BEL said major orders received include communication equipment, drones, electro optics, laser range finder, components, upgrades, spares and services.
With an order book of Rs 68,717 crore and expected inflows of at least Rs 25,000 crore, excluding QRSAM, brokerages such as Choice Institutional Equities believe BEL remains well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.