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YES Bank shares in focus as lender files review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 cr AT-1 bonds

YES Bank shares in focus as lender files review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 cr AT-1 bonds

YESBANK17.70(1.61%)

YES Bank said it would make further disclosures regarding material developments, as required under the Listing Regulations.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Nov 16, 2026 9:10 AM IST
YES Bank shares in focus as lender files review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 cr AT-1 bondsYES Bank did not consider the impact of the SC ruling in its Q2 results but said that, had the impact been recognised, its reported financial position and performance would have been materially different.

Shares of YES Bank Ltd are in focus on Monday after the private lender said it has filed a review petition under Article 137 of the Constitution of India before the Supreme Court of India, seeking a review of its judgment relating to the write-down of additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds aggregating to Rs 8,415 crore.

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In a filing to stock exchanges, YES Bank said it would make further disclosures regarding material developments, as required under the Listing Regulations. The bank did not consider the impact of the Supreme Court ruling in its Q2 results but said that, had the impact been recognised, its reported financial position and performance would have been materially different. YES Bank reported a 65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 1,080 crore for the September quarter, compared with Rs 654.47 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Considering the pro forma impact of the restatement of the AT-1 bonds' principal amount, the bank estimated that it would have reported a net loss of Rs 5,217 crore for the September quarter and a loss of Rs 4,146 crore for the first half of FY27. YES Bank's net worth would have declined to Rs 46,970 crore from the reported Rs 53,268 crore.

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The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under Basel III would have remained at 14.5 per cent, while net borrowings would have risen to Rs 86,149 crore from the reported Rs 77,734 crore. Average return on assets would have turned negative at 4.3 per cent on an annualised basis, against the reported 0.9 per cent, YES Bank said.

YES Bank's consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.9 per cent at the end of FY26 and 13.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter of FY27, the rating agency said. Following the Supreme Court ruling on AT1 bonds in October 2026, YES Bank has estimated that its CET1 ratio would decline to 11.4 per cent, Japan Credit Rating said.

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"Although the capital buffer will narrow to some extent, the ratio is expected to remain comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 8 per cent even after the decline," JCR said.

The case has emerged as an important test of how losses can be imposed on holders of risky bank debt during a rescue. For YES Bank, reinstating the bonds would also revive a large liability and the associated interest payments, putting pressure on its capital and earnings, Bloomberg reported.

Axis Trustee Services, representing bondholders, challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court in May 2020. In January 2023, the High Court ruled against the write-down. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld that judgment on October 15, 2026, dismissing appeals filed by YES Bank, RBI and the Union government.

Axis Trustee Services sought restoration of the bonds and associated rights. On October 28, the trustee asked YES Bank to reinstate the instruments within three days, warning of possible contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance.

YES Bank responded on October 30, stating that it acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling and was evaluating its legal implications. The lender also maintained that coupon payments would be governed by the respective bond information memorandums, including applicable discretion.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Nov 16, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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