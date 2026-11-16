YES Bank shares in focus as lender files review petition in SC over Rs 8,415 cr AT-1 bonds

Considering the pro forma impact of the restatement of the AT-1 bonds' principal amount, the bank estimated that it would have reported a net loss of Rs 5,217 crore for the September quarter and a loss of Rs 4,146 crore for the first half of FY27. YES Bank's net worth would have declined to Rs 46,970 crore from the reported Rs 53,268 crore.

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The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) under Basel III would have remained at 14.5 per cent, while net borrowings would have risen to Rs 86,149 crore from the reported Rs 77,734 crore. Average return on assets would have turned negative at 4.3 per cent on an annualised basis, against the reported 0.9 per cent, YES Bank said.

YES Bank's consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.9 per cent at the end of FY26 and 13.7 per cent at the end of the second quarter of FY27, the rating agency said. Following the Supreme Court ruling on AT1 bonds in October 2026, YES Bank has estimated that its CET1 ratio would decline to 11.4 per cent, Japan Credit Rating said.

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"Although the capital buffer will narrow to some extent, the ratio is expected to remain comfortably above the regulatory minimum requirement of 8 per cent even after the decline," JCR said.

The case has emerged as an important test of how losses can be imposed on holders of risky bank debt during a rescue. For YES Bank, reinstating the bonds would also revive a large liability and the associated interest payments, putting pressure on its capital and earnings, Bloomberg reported.

Axis Trustee Services, representing bondholders, challenged the decision before the Bombay High Court in May 2020. In January 2023, the High Court ruled against the write-down. The Supreme Court subsequently upheld that judgment on October 15, 2026, dismissing appeals filed by YES Bank, RBI and the Union government.

Axis Trustee Services sought restoration of the bonds and associated rights. On October 28, the trustee asked YES Bank to reinstate the instruments within three days, warning of possible contempt proceedings over alleged non-compliance.

YES Bank responded on October 30, stating that it acknowledged the Supreme Court ruling and was evaluating its legal implications. The lender also maintained that coupon payments would be governed by the respective bond information memorandums, including applicable discretion.