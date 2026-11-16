Trump visa crackdown and proposed $70,000 work fees drive foreign students away from US: Report

The restrictions advance two administration goals: narrowing potential immigration pathways and straining the finances of academic institutions long criticized by conservatives.

“This is great for the United States that they’re spending money here, that they’re learning about our culture and our country,” Michael Roth, president of Wesleyan University, told Politico. “To just make it harder in the name of some kind of nationalism, it seems like we’re shooting ourselves in the foot just to see how good our boots are.”

Campus slumps & financial strain

While nationwide statistics for the past academic year are due later this month, individual campus data already signals trouble. At the University of Washington’s Seattle campus, international enrollment dropped for a second consecutive year to at least a decade low.

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The Ohio State University saw numbers fall by nearly 13% to a 16-year low, while the Illinois Institute of Technology plans to borrow up to $200 million from its endowment to offset declining foreign enrollment.

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Stan Veuger, an economist at the conservative-leaning American Enterprise Institute, told Politico the administration aims to “cut off all forms of migration to the maximum extent they can.” With Miller now serving as top adviser, Veuger noted, “I think it will gradually get worse unless some of the Democrats manage to effectively push back,” referencing the pending Democratic takeover of Congress.

Higher education leaders warn that losing full-tuition-paying international students will hurt domestic students who rely on those funds to subsidize financial aid and campus services.

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Fear and competing destinations

At Denison University in Ohio, where international students represent 17% of the student body, President Adam Weinberg told Politico he expects “pretty steep declines” amid anxious inquiries from foreign parents. While supporting immigration laws, Weinberg stressed that colleges must “attract talent from around the world and we need to keep it.”

Enforcement sweeps have sparked deep anxiety on campuses. Patricia McGuire, president of Trinity Washington University, said the policies have “spread a great deal of fear and a great deal of anxiety” among foreign students and faculty. She recounted that an international student assaulted near a DC metro station did not report the crime because “she was afraid if she called the police that she would be arrested and deported.”

Administration officials defend the measures as necessary to curb visa fraud and protect American workers. An unnamed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told Politico, “The performative outrage is incredible. Where was the outrage when foreign nationals were abusing the system, violating the terms of their student visas, and making a mockery of our immigration laws? If the media really cared about legitimate international students, they would be thanking President Trump for cracking down on the rampant fraud to ensure only those truly intending to study in the United States are given the privilege.”

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Advocates warn that students driven away may never return as rival nations capture the market. Fanta Aw, executive director of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said that summer visa bottlenecks were worse than during the Covid-19 pandemic, which caused a 46% drop in new international enrollments. “There is a very intentional attempt by this government to close the doors,” Aw told Politico.

Survey data from NAFSA and Study Portals revealed that between August and October, 50% of colleges in continental Europe reported higher undergraduate foreign enrollments, while 59% of Asian institutions saw postgraduate increases.

DHS pushed back, calling NAFSA’s data “completely misleading and not backed up by any real evidence,” and stating that the Student and Exchange Visitor Program “has not experienced a 10% drop of foreign student enrollment.”

Hefty work visa fees joom

Beyond entry hurdles, the administration is targeting post-graduation work pathways, which Vice President JD Vance and other officials argue disadvantage American workers.

Last month, DHS proposed a $70,000 fee per student for Optional Practical Training (OPT) — a programme used by roughly a quarter of international students to gain temporary US work experience before potentially transitioning to an H-1B visa.

Although universities would be billed for the fee — which DHS said will “require foreign students to justify their worth to employers” — advocates expect schools to pass the cost onto students.

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The administration has also proposed fees exceeding $100,000 for certain new H-1B petitions. A separate DHS rule finalised in July requiring visa extensions after four years was blocked by a federal court before its September implementation.