Jensen Huang-Nvidia row: Alice Huang not associated with Megaspeed anymore? Here’s what we know

Huang, also known as Huang Le, became Megaspeed's controlling shareholder in March 2023, according to Washington-based research group C4ADS, which reviewed corporate records.

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The company came under scrutiny after the New York Times reported in October 2025 that US authorities were investigating whether it helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia processors restricted under Washington's export controls. Megaspeed has not been found to have violated the rules, and China has denied the allegations.

Several media organisations have reported that US and other government authorities suspect Huang of spying for Beijing. Beijing has denied she is a spy. US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on November 12 that the Justice Department had not reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy. President Donald Trump had earlier said the FBI was looking into the allegations.

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Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry said on November 12 that it seized Huang's passport in 2025 while investigating other alleged offences, including the purchase of servers exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the Singapore market. The ministry said there was insufficient evidence to establish that she had committed any offences. Singapore later barred her from re-entering the country after she left in February.

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Ties to Jensen Huang and career

The Financial Times reported on November 6 that Alice Huang had a romantic relationship with Jensen Huang. The Nvidia co-founder acknowledged an extramarital affair in a statement on November 8, without naming her. The two are not related.

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Reuters has verified photographs of them together at several events over the past two years, with the earliest dating to December 2023. Their reported relationship contributed to Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO on November 12.

Before joining Megaspeed, Alice Huang had a career in Chinese finance, including senior positions at Shanghai Hexi Investment Management. Chinese fund-industry records and a private-fund database also list experience in banking, investment management and television journalism.

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