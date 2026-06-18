PM Modi to transfer ₹18,880 crore to 9.44 crore farmers under PM-KISAN on June 20 in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 23rd instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme on June 20, transferring ₹18,880 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9.44 crore farmers across the country during his visit to Hooghly district in West Bengal.

The latest payout will take the total disbursement under the flagship income-support scheme beyond ₹4.46 lakh crore since its launch in 2019, according to a report by PTI.

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West Bengal farmers to receive ₹907 crore

In West Bengal alone, more than 45.35 lakh farmers will receive benefits worth around ₹907 crore, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. With the upcoming transfer, the cumulative amount disbursed under PM-KISAN in the state will cross ₹15,055 crore.

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Chouhan said the funds would be routed through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), "strengthening the income security of small and marginal farmers."

Crop insurance schemes worth ₹12,200 crore

During the visit, Modi will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in West Bengal, with a combined outlay of approximately ₹12,200 crore.

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The government plans to extend crop insurance coverage to about 1.10 crore farmers across 30 lakh hectares during 2026-27, covering crops valued at roughly ₹28,140 crore.

Agri-Tech platform under Digital Agriculture Mission

Under the Digital Agriculture Mission, Modi will launch an Agri-Tech platform that will provide an integrated interface for fertiliser distribution, Kisan Credit Cards, DBT services and MSP-based government procurement.

The platform is aimed at streamlining access to key agricultural services and government support schemes for farmers.

National Natural Farming Mission rollout

The Prime Minister will also launch the National Natural Farming Mission in West Bengal. Under the programme, 346 natural farming clusters covering 17,300 hectares will be established during 2026-27.

The initiative is expected to benefit 43,250 farmers through bio-based inputs, training and market linkages, supported by bio-resource centres and 'Krishi Sakhis'.

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Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana for four districts

Another major announcement will be the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana in Purulia, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and Jhargram districts.

The scheme aims to improve agricultural productivity, encourage crop diversification and strengthen post-harvest infrastructure, including storage and processing facilities.

49 rural road projects to boost connectivity

Modi will also inaugurate 49 road projects worth over ₹213 crore under PMGSY-III, covering more than 315 kilometres.

The projects are expected to improve rural connectivity, help farmers access markets more efficiently and make education and healthcare services easier to reach in remote areas.