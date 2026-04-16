'Poor' air alert: GRAP Stage-I activated in Delhi-NCR. Here what’s banned, what’s not

Delhi has officially entered the first tier of its anti-pollution emergency framework, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.
The move follows a steady deterioration in air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 226 (‘Poor’ category) on April 16, 2026, amid unfavourable meteorological conditions. Forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate that pollution levels are likely to remain in the same bracket over the next couple of days.
Why GRAP Stage-I was triggered
According to the official order issued by CAQM, the decision was taken after a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which flagged:
A rising AQI trend
Authorities across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been directed to ensure strict implementation, monitoring, and enforcement of Stage-I measures.
What’s banned and restricted
While Stage-I is the least severe level in the GRAP framework, it focuses on early intervention to prevent escalation. Key restrictions typically include:
Dust and Construction Controls
Waste Burning
Industrial and Emission Checks
What’s allowed (with conditions)
Stage-I does not impose drastic restrictions, meaning most daily activities continue, but with stricter oversight:
Transport and Vehicles
Construction Activities
Construction is allowed, but only with strict dust control compliance
Public Movement
Advisory for Citizens
The CAQM has also urged citizens to follow the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter, which includes:
Authorities have been asked to maintain strict vigil and step up enforcement to prevent AQI from slipping into worse categories like “Very Poor” or “Severe.” The GRAP Sub-Committee will continue to monitor the situation and may escalate to higher stages if pollution worsens.