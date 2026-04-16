'Poor' air alert: GRAP Stage-I activated in Delhi-NCR. Here what’s banned, what’s not

Delhi has officially entered the first tier of its anti-pollution emergency framework, with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

The move follows a steady deterioration in air quality, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 226 (‘Poor’ category) on April 16, 2026, amid unfavourable meteorological conditions. Forecasts by IMD and IITM indicate that pollution levels are likely to remain in the same bracket over the next couple of days.

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Why GRAP Stage-I was triggered

According to the official order issued by CAQM, the decision was taken after a review by the GRAP Sub-Committee, which flagged:

A rising AQI trend

Unfavourable weather conditions limiting pollutant dispersion

Continued risk of further deterioration if preventive steps are not enforced early

Authorities across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan have been directed to ensure strict implementation, monitoring, and enforcement of Stage-I measures.

What’s banned and restricted

While Stage-I is the least severe level in the GRAP framework, it focuses on early intervention to prevent escalation. Key restrictions typically include:

Dust and Construction Controls

Strict enforcement of dust mitigation measures at construction and demolition sites

Mandatory use of anti-smog guns, water sprinkling, and covering of debris

Penalties for non-compliance at construction sites

Waste Burning

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Ban on open burning of garbage, leaves, biomass, and other waste

Intensified monitoring by local bodies to curb violations

Industrial and Emission Checks

Tighter checks on industrial emissions

Ensuring compliance with pollution control norms by factories

What’s allowed (with conditions)

Stage-I does not impose drastic restrictions, meaning most daily activities continue, but with stricter oversight:

Transport and Vehicles

No blanket ban on vehicles

However, pollution checks (PUC) and enforcement are intensified

Authorities may increase vigilance on high-emission vehicles

Construction Activities

Construction is allowed, but only with strict dust control compliance

Public Movement

No restrictions on public movement or offices

Schools, businesses, and transport systems continue to operate normally

Advisory for Citizens

The CAQM has also urged citizens to follow the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter, which includes:

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Minimising use of private vehicles

Avoiding waste burning

Reporting pollution violations

Opting for cleaner commuting options

Authorities have been asked to maintain strict vigil and step up enforcement to prevent AQI from slipping into worse categories like “Very Poor” or “Severe.” The GRAP Sub-Committee will continue to monitor the situation and may escalate to higher stages if pollution worsens.