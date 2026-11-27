The data speaks volumes about the sector’s growth. According to figures shared by the government, India’s installed capacity is now about 563 GW, and more than 55% of it is non-fossil. In the last 12 months, around 60 GW of capacity was added, 87% of it from non-fossil sources.

The Minister emphasised the need for the Centre and the States to work together to develop the power sector.

“India has made significant progress in expanding generation capacity, integrating renewable energy and strengthening the national grid. The next phase of our journey requires us to move towards a more integrated approach to power sector planning, where generation, storage, transmission and distribution are planned as interconnected elements of a single system,” he said.

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He further stressed that States must implement smart meters, which offer significant benefits to consumers, and said that, through collaboration between the Centre and the States, distribution companies (DISCOMs) have achieved profitability after a prolonged period.

“The DISCOMs as a whole turned a positive PAT during FY 2024-25. We need to ensure that their financial position is strengthened, and that necessary changes in policy, operations and regulation facilitate the continuation of this turnaround,” he added.

The meeting discussed key issues such as the implementation of Resource Adequacy (RA) plans, including accelerated energy storage deployment; inter-state and intra-state transmission; the financial viability of distribution companies; implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), with emphasis on smart metering, feeder separation and household electrification; and issues related to nuclear sites.