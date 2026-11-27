On November 22, Tata Steel approved the sale of its tubes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo Tubes for a combined consideration of up to Rs 28,000 crore. The transaction is part of Tata Steel's strategy to unlock value from its downstream portfolio and sharpen its business focus.

The proposed transaction has drawn questions over corporate governance and the interests of minority shareholders.

InGovern Research Services, a proxy advisory firm, has urged Sebi and APL Apollo Tubes' audit committee to conduct a close, "substance-over-form" scrutiny of the transaction. While acknowledging its strategic merit, InGovern said the deal's current structure raises serious governance and minority-shareholder concerns.

The proxy advisory firm also called on APL Apollo's audit committee and independent directors to examine the transaction's underlying economic interests beyond its contractual structure, Bloomberg reported.

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InGovern said minority shareholders should seek detailed disclosures, an independent fairness opinion, shareholder approval for all related-party elements and a clear funding plan before supporting the transaction.

Separately, Sebi is looking to simplify the process for rights issues and reduce the time taken for listing, Bloomberg reported, citing Pandey.

The regulator will continue to simplify disclosure requirements and is also reviewing the existing framework for initial public offerings (IPOs) and follow-on public offers (FPOs), Pandey said, according to the report.