Who is Azim Premji

Azim Premji is an Indian tech magnate, investor, and one of the world's most prominent living philanthropists. Often referred to as the "Czar of the Indian IT Industry," he is best known for transforming Wipro Limited from a small family-run cooking oil business into a multi-billion-dollar global software and outsourcing giant.

In 1966, at age 21, Premji was forced to drop out of Stanford University following his father’s sudden death. He returned to India to take control of the family firm, Western Indian Vegetable Products Ltd. He expanded the business from consumer care (shortening, soaps, and lighting) into industrial engineering. In 1977, he renamed the firm Wipro.

When the Indian government expelled IBM in 1979, Premji seized the opportunity, steering Wipro directly into the emerging computer hardware and software market.

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Under his leadership across four decades, Wipro evolved into a premier global IT outsourcing enterprise spanning over 60 countries. In 2019, he stepped down as executive chairman, handing the leadership to his son, Rishad Premji.

When was this quote said by Azim Premji?

Azim Premji shared this quote in January 2005 during his address titled "Eight Steps to Excellence."

In that speech—which was published by Rediff.com on January 17, 2005—he emphasised that while organisations face constant change, a single-minded pursuit of quality is what truly sustains success and unites people.

What does this quote mean?

Azim Premji’s quote means that a shared commitment to doing great work can bring people together just as powerfully as a big, long-term goal. While a vision gives a team a clear destination to aim for, striving for excellence in everyday tasks builds shared pride, mutual respect, and strong habits right now.

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Instead of waiting for a distant dream to inspire people, focusing on quality and high standards unites everyone through the way they show up and work together every single day.