Hana told German daily BILD that she was on a call with her aunt about difficulties in her life when she became upset and started crying.

Three municipal public order officers then approached her and asked whether the children playing nearby were hers. When she said they were not, the officers told her she would have to pay a fine.

“I was under enormous pressure at the time because of my studies and financial matters,” Hana told German broadcaster WDR. "I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone."

Under Section 12 of the Gelsenkirchen Public Order Ordinance, playgrounds are reserved for children aged 14 or younger. Adults can be there only if they are parents or guardians of the children present.

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The playground notice mentions the rules, but does not specifically say that adults without children cannot sit on a bench.

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Hana paid the fine

Hana initially argued that she had been sitting there because of emotional stress.

"It would have been enough to simply tell me I wasn't allowed to sit here," she told WAZ.

She eventually paid the €25 fine to avoid additional costs.

“Laws and humanity shouldn't be mutually exclusive,” she said.

"Where is the humanity in all this? If you see someone crying, couldn't you first ask, 'Are you alright? Do you need help?' And then they could have kindly explained to me that you're not allowed to sit there without children,” she added.

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Locals call the fine absurd

A man who witnessed the incident told WDR, “I find it absurd to punish a woman who just wants to rest for a moment.”

Another woman said, “I've lived here for 64 years and have always sat on the bench. No one ever came by to check.”

City stands by the fine

The city of Gelsenkirchen defended the officers' decision.

City spokesperson Martin Schulmann said, "The warning fine of 25 euros represents a comparatively mild and proportionate measure."

The officers were also accused of inappropriate communication, but the city denied the allegations after an investigation.