The filings provide the first documented evidence of Blackwell hardware operating inside a Chinese facility connected to Huang and her company, Megaspeed.

The hardware was identified through serial numbers recorded in local financing paperwork. According to the submissions, a firm named Shanghai Shuoyao pledged the GB300 NVL72 rack as collateral to secure a 96 million yuan ($14 million, or roughly ₹117 crore) loan from Shanghai Innovation Bank, as per the Bloomberg report.

A second company, Shanghai Kezhan, listed a GB200 server at the exact same facility against a 90 million yuan loan from a finance-leasing firm wholly owned by a local Shanghai government agency.

Shipping Nvidia’s Blackwell semiconductors to China requires a specific US export licence, and President Donald Trump has explicitly said that he does not want the advanced processors shipped to the country. Earlier in November, the Trump administration placed Megaspeed on a US trade blacklist, citing a significant risk of involvement in semiconductor diversion.

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Founded by Huang in 2023, Megaspeed rapidly became Nvidia’s largest Southeast Asian customer after receiving the chipmaker’s backing shortly after its inception. Bloomberg noted that Huang maintains ties to several entities that invested in the Yangtze River Delta Project, which is headed by Kang Wei, described by people familiar with the matter as Huang’s romantic partner.

Huang has also drawn scrutiny from US intelligence agencies over suspected links to Chinese intelligence, alongside separate reports examining her ties to Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.