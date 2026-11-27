The two trusts, which form part of the Tata Trusts conglomerate holding a 66% stake in Tata Sons, had sought urgent orders to defer the November 30 meeting or bar the chairman from exercising a casting vote if trust-nominated directors disagreed on agenda items.

The November 30 agenda includes confirming the minutes of the September 17 board meeting, discussing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing mandate for Tata Sons, and convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

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During today's hearing, counsel for the trusts argued that major decisions — including a stock market listing — could not be pushed through without the affirmative vote of a majority of trust-nominated directors as required under Articles 104B and 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

Opposing the stay, Tata Sons told the court that postponing the November 30 meeting would jeopardise compliance with the RBI's December 10 deadline regarding listing norms for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

The meeting is significant amid differences between the Tata Sons leadership and Noel over the holding company's future structure and the RBI's directive to list it. The regulator reiterated in November 2026 that listing is mandatory under its upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) regulations.

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While Chandrasekaran and the board are preparing to proceed with the listing, Noel is pushing an alternative restructuring proposal backed by Tata Trusts, the company's largest shareholder. His proposal involves merging Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons, with the aim of restructuring the holding company so that it no longer qualifies as a core investment company or an upper-layer NBFC.

The November 30 meeting is expected to take up the RBI directive, monetisation of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group's stake, and business reviews of Tata AIG, Agratas and Tejas, which were not conducted at the September meeting. Directors are also expected to finalise a date for an extraordinary general meeting.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development on November 27, Tata Trusts trustees Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan approached the Charity Commissioner seeking an inquiry into SDTT's decision to initiate the legal battle against Tata Sons.