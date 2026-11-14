Who is Deepinder Goyal?

Deepinder Goyal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur best known as the founder of Zomato, India's largest restaurant discovery and food delivery platform. As one of the most prominent figures in India's startup ecosystem, he is estimated to have a net worth between $1.6 billion and $2.1 billion (around ₹13,300 crore to ₹18,000 crore), primarily stemming from his stake in Zomato.

He graduated from IIT Delhi in 2005 with an Integrated M.Tech in Mathematics and Computing.

In February 2026, Goyal transitioned from his long-time role as Group CEO of Zomato’s parent company, Eternal Ltd, to become its Vice Chairman. Goyal stepped down to focus on high-risk, experimental technology startups outside the food ecosystem. His current focus areas include:

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Temple: A health-tech venture developing an advanced wearable device designed to optimise human performance.

LAT Aerospace: An ambitious venture aiming to create pilot-free aviation networks for inter-city travel.

When did Deepinder Goyal say this

Deepinder Goyal shared this advice in an interview with Entrepreneur Middle East published on November 25, 2017.

Following the Indian Innovator Awards 2017, the publication asked Goyal for his top pieces of advice for aspiring entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

What does this quote mean?

Deepinder Goyal’s quote means that strict rules, checklists, and rigid timelines should not get in the way of finding the true solution to a complex problem. Standard processes are great for repeating tasks you already understand, but they often limit creative thinking and force rushed, shallow fixes when you are facing something new.

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By giving yourself or your team the freedom and time to dig deep without bureaucracy, you are much more likely to uncover the root cause and reach the right answer, which then allows you to execute with complete speed and focus.