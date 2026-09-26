Quote of the Day by Lakshmi Mittal: 'When people can see which direction the leaders are going in it becomes easier to motivate them'

Who is Lakshmi Mittal

Born on June 15, 1950, in Rajasthan, to a modest Marwari family, Lakshmi Mittal is an Indian billionaire industrialist widely known as the "King of Steel." He is the executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steel and mining company by output. As of May 2026, he has made headlines for acquiring a majority stake in the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

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His wealth is estimated at approximately $28.4 billion according to Forbes. Other sources, like the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, estimate his fortune closer to $31 billion following significant gains in 2025.

He was the first Indian citizen to enter the top 10 of the Forbes global rich list, reaching as high as the third-richest person in the world in 2005.

He was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

When did Lakshmi Mittal say this quote?

Lakshmi Mittal said this in a media interview published in January 2005, appearing in a profile piece by The Times.

During this period, Mittal was aggressively acquiring state-owned steel mills formerly across Eastern Europe and developing nations.

What does this quote mean?

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This quote emphasises that transparent leadership is the most effective driver of employee motivation. When leaders clearly communicate their vision and model the path forward, they eliminate the confusion, rumours, and anxiety that typically paralyse a workforce during times of change or stagnation.

Instead of working in isolation without understanding the bigger picture, employees gain a sense of purpose because they can see exactly how their individual efforts contribute to the company's ultimate destination.

