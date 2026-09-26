Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
india
Death certificate rules change from October 1: Registration process, documents, delayed registration explained

Death certificate rules change from October 1: Registration process, documents, delayed registration explained

The rules governing delayed registration of deaths will become stricter from October 1 under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 26, 2026 6:35 AM IST
Death certificate rules change from October 1: Registration process, documents, delayed registration explainedDeath certificate registration process

A death certificate is an important legal document that officially records a person's death and is required by families to settle several financial and legal matters.

The document is commonly needed to claim life insurance, provident fund and mutual fund proceeds, transfer demat and stock holdings, deal with property and estate matters, and complete the deceased person's income tax-related formalities. Registration of deaths is mandatory under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, according to Mint.

Advertisement

Where can a death be registered?

A death has to be registered with the local authority in the area where it occurred. Depending on the location, this may be a municipal corporation, municipality, panchayat or another designated registration authority.

Several states and local bodies provide online registration facilities through government or municipal portals. In case of a death in a hospital, the institution generally provides the medical certification of the cause of death and follows the prescribed reporting procedure.

READ THIS: This is not a tax, cess, surcharge...: FM Sitharaman explains what the new UPI MDR really means

Documents required for death certificate

While requirements can vary between states and local authorities, applicants generally need a medical certificate or certificate of cause of death issued by the hospital or doctor.

Advertisement

Other details and documents may include the deceased person's name, date and place of birth, details of the person reporting the death, relevant hospital documents and the prescribed application form with supporting documents.

Applicants should check the requirements of their respective municipal or local authority before submitting the application.

ALSO READ: ₹10,000 minimum pension for Railway employees: Who qualifies and how it works

What changes from October 1, 2026?

The rules governing delayed registration of deaths will become stricter from October 1 under the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Act, 2026. The new provisions are aimed at encouraging timely reporting of births and deaths.

For deaths reported more than one year but within two years of the actual event, registration will require an order from the District Magistrate, Sub-Divisional Magistrate or an Executive Magistrate authorised by the District Magistrate.

Advertisement

For delays of more than two years, registration will require an order from a Judicial Magistrate First Class. Authorities will also be required to verify the correctness and authenticity of the reported event before permitting delayed registration.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 26, 2026 6:35 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more