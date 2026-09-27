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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung, LG, TCL 55-inch TVs to get up to 47% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung, LG, TCL 55-inch TVs to get up to 47% off

Amazon’s festive sale brings price cuts on 55-inch smart TVs from Samsung, TCL and LG, giving shoppers 4K options to consider before the main festive sale begins on October 8.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 27, 2026 6:00 AM IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Samsung, LG, TCL 55-inch TVs to get up to 47% offSamsung, TCL and LG 55-inch smart TVs see festive price cuts on Amazon.in during the sale.(Photo:Amazon)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2026 has gone live with its festive Early Deals, with offers now available across categories on Amazon.in. For shoppers looking to upgrade their home entertainment setup, the sale brings deals on smart TVs from brands including Samsung, TCL and LG. The company says the Early Deals offer some of the lowest prices of the year, giving you an opportunity to shop ahead of the main festive sale, which begins on October 8.

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Must Read: 'It's Now or Never': Amazon’s Zeba Khan talks about India's playbook for the Great Indian Festival 2026

If you have been waiting to replace an older television or move to a larger 4K screen, here are some of the smart TV deals Amazon is highlighting as part of its festive shopping event.

Amazon Great Indian Festival smart TV deals

Among the highlighted offers is the Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV, which is available at ₹53,900, down from its original price of ₹59,990. The television comes with a 4K display, a 50Hz refresh rate and 30W sound, along with Samsung’s Vision AI Companion, voice-assistance remote and Samsung TV Plus.

Must Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale date announced; bank offers, discounts, and more teased

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The TCL 139cm (55-inch) SmartChoice 4K UHD Smart QD-Mini LED Google TV is listed at ₹62,990, compared with its original price of ₹1,07,990. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, 512+ precise dimming zones, Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10, along with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X support.

For LG buyers, the LG 139cm (55-inch) NU87 AI webOS LED TV is available at ₹45,990, down from its original price of ₹85,990. It comes with a 4K UHD display, a 60Hz refresh rate, α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 and 4K Super Upscaling.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale details

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Early Deals are already live, while the main festive sale starts on October 8, 2026. Amazon has also announced a 10% instant discount on SBI Credit and Debit Cards and EMI transactions, while Prime members can get additional benefits during the festive event.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 27, 2026 6:00 AM IST
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