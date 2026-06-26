Rain alert! Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata see rain alerts even as monsoon remains weak across much of India

Monsoon in India: Delhi is preparing for thunderstorms and strong winds, Mumbai has begun the day under heavy showers, and Kolkata is recovering from rain-induced waterlogging. Yet beyond these city-level spells, large parts of India remain unusually dry for late June.

The southwest monsoon has advanced across much of the country, but rainfall remains highly uneven. The India Meteorological Department has forecast intense showers over parts of eastern, southern and western India, while broad stretches of central and northwestern India continue to lack the cloud cover associated with an active monsoon.

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India recorded a 45% rainfall deficit between June 4 and June 26, according to the IMD.

Delhi may get rain and winds up to 60 kmph

Delhi is likely to receive isolated rain on Friday, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Sustained wind speeds may range between 40 and 50 kmph, with stronger gusts touching 60 kmph in some areas.

The showers could bring temporary relief from the heat, although widespread monsoon rain is yet to become firmly established over the national capital.

Cloudy conditions and intermittent rain are expected to continue through the weekend as moisture levels gradually increase.

ALSO READ: From Delhi to Konkan: Monsoon advances further; IMD issues heavy rain alert

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Mumbai wakes up to heavy showers

Mumbai received heavy rain on Friday morning, with cloudy weather and further showers expected over the next two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain near 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle around 24 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the city had reported waterlogging on June 24 and 25. Further heavy rain could again affect low-lying areas and traffic movement.

Kolkata roads waterlogged after heavy rain

Kolkata and adjoining districts were hit by heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Thursday.

Water accumulated on several roads, slowing traffic and disrupting movement across the city. Waterlogging was also reported inside the SSKM Hospital complex.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to continue across parts of south Bengal until June 30.

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The forecast covers North and South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Jhargram.

Red alert for north Bengal

North Bengal is expected to receive the heaviest rain during the coming days.

Jalpaiguri has been placed under an orange alert for June 26 and 27, with heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph expected.

The warning will rise to red from June 28 to June 30, when isolated locations could receive more than 20 cm of rain.

Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar will also remain under red alert during the same period.

North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur and Malda are under orange alert for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The IMD has warned that prolonged rain could cause flash floods, waterlogging and landslides, particularly in low-lying areas and the Himalayan districts.

Kerala records 33% rainfall shortfall

Kerala has received 33% less rainfall than normal during the southwest monsoon season so far.

Wayanad has recorded the state’s largest deficit at 64%.

Only Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Thrissur have remained in the normal rainfall category, according to IMD Director-in-Charge V K Mini.

Some of these districts could also slip into the deficient category unless rainfall improves.

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Under IMD classification, rainfall is considered deficient when the shortfall exceeds 19%.

Monsoon likely to enter more of Uttarakhand

The southwest monsoon is expected to move into additional parts of Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.

It is likely to enter through the Kumaon region after covering the remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The northern limit of the monsoon was passing through Surat, Indore, Mandla, Daltonganj and Motihari as of Thursday.

Conditions are expected to become more favourable for its northward movement, although the wider monsoon pattern remains dependent on the development of fresh systems over the surrounding seas.

For now, India faces a divided weather picture: heavy rain and flood risks in some regions, but large rainfall deficits and weak cloud formation across much of the country.

Why has the monsoon remained weak

Meteorologists have linked the subdued rainfall to the absence of strong weather systems over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

Low-pressure areas forming over these waters generally carry moisture inland and support widespread rain over central and northern India.

With no strong system moving across the interior, moisture transport has remained limited and rainfall has largely been confined to isolated pockets.

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This has created a contrast between heavy rain in some cities and districts and extended dry spells across neighbouring regions