Will your state see rain today? IMD predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds across Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar & more

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds across several parts of the country today, even as the southwest monsoon continues to remain subdued over large parts of western and central India.

Residents in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab can expect isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Wind speeds are likely to reach 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching 60 kmph in some areas. Similar weather conditions are expected across western Uttar Pradesh.

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Rajasthan, North India remain under weather alert

Rajasthan is likely to witness thundersqualls across both eastern and western parts of the state, with wind speeds expected to reach 50-60 kmph and gusts touching up to 70 kmph. Dust storm activity may also continue over western Rajasthan.

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Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive scattered rainfall today. Himachal Pradesh may experience gusty winds of up to 50 kmph, while higher reaches of the western Himalayas could see localised thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall likely over Bihar and Northeast

In eastern India, Bihar is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely across Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.

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Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to remain among the wettest regions, with widespread rainfall and the possibility of very heavy rain continuing in the coming days.

The Northeast is also likely to witness another wet spell, with Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura forecast to receive widespread rainfall. Heavy showers are expected over Assam and Meghalaya, with flood-prone areas likely to see rising water levels.

Central India continues to face monsoon deficit

Central India, which has been dealing with a significant monsoon deficit, is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are likely over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. However, meteorologists said the rainfall may not be enough to bring a major improvement in the region’s existing rainfall deficit.

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Western India awaits stronger monsoon activity

Despite scattered light rainfall over Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat, monsoon activity continues to remain weak over western India.

Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra are still waiting for a stronger revival of monsoon conditions.

Kerala is expected to remain the wettest part of peninsular India, with widespread rainfall continuing across the state. Heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today, while Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka may see scattered showers accompanied by thunderstorms.