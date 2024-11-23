scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: BJP ahead on 3 seats, setback for Congress

Feedback

Rajasthan Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: BJP ahead on 3 seats, setback for Congress

Rajasthan Bypoll Election Results live: The Congress is ahead in Ramgarh and Dausa, while BAP is leading in Salumbar and Chaurasi.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Rajasthan Byelection Results 2024 Rajasthan Byelection Results 2024

The BJP is leading on 3 of 7 assembly seats, while Congress and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) are ahead on two seats each. The saffron party is leading in Jhunjhunu, Deoli, and Khinvsar. The Congress is ahead in Ramgarh and Dausa, while BAP is leading in Salumbar and Chaurasi. If this trend holds, this will be a setback for the Congress, which had bagged 4 of 7 seats in the last assembly polls.        

Related Articles

Jhunjhunu: Rajendra Bhamboo, BJP
Ramgarh: Aryaan Zubair, Congress   
Dausa: Deen Dayal, Congress 
Deoli-Uniara: Rajendra Gurjar, BJP
Khinvsar: Rewant Ram Danga, BJP
Salumbar: Jitesh Kumar, BAP
Chaurasi: Anil Kumar, BAP  

Counting of EVM votes for Jhunjhunu and Salumbar assembly segments will be completed in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, and Dausa and Chaurasi in 18 rounds each. 

Out of the seven seats that went to the bypolls, four were with the Congress. In two of the seats, the bypolls were held due to the demise of the sitting MLAs — Congress MLA Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and Salumbar’s BJP MLA Amritlal Meena. In the remaining five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls held earlier this year, necessitating the bypolls.

Published on: Nov 23, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement