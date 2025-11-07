Remove stray dogs from public spaces, schools, bus and train stations: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the removal of stray dogs from public spaces, educational institutions, bus and railway stations, and sports facilities. These dogs, the court ordered, must be relocated to dog shelters.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria ordered the stray dogs to not be released back into the areas from where they are captured. The bench has asked states and union territories to identify public and private educational institutions and sports complexes within their jurisdiction.

District Magistrates have been asked to ensure that all schools, colleges, hospitals, sports facilities, and government institutions are properly fenced to keep stray dogs away. They have also been ordered to conduct regular inspections. The court said that any stray dog, found in such locations, must be removed and relocated to shelters.

Last month, the Supreme Court called for strict accountability from states and union territories that failed to file compliance affidavits concerning the implementation of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. During the hearing, the bench led by Justice Vikram Nath criticised the lack of timely submissions and the impact on public safety and the country's image. The directive followed an earlier order requiring all states and UTs to report on their adherence to regulations for managing stray dog populations.

A previous order on August 11 had instructed Delhi authorities to relocate stray dogs to shelters and prohibited their release, extending similar instructions to Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. This directive was challenged, and the matter was transferred to a larger bench due to concerns about conflicts with existing Court mandates.

On August 22, the new bench stayed the earlier order, stating the ban on releasing treated and vaccinated dogs was "too harsh". It clarified that, under Rule 11(9) of the ABC Rules, dogs must be returned to the same area after sterilisation, deworming, and vaccination – except for those infected with, or suspected of having, rabies, or those with aggressive behaviour.