₹10,000 fine for selling, distributing plastic products! Ladakh cracks whip on people with 'zero civic sense'

In a major push to protect Ladakh's fragile Himalayan ecosystem, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered a strict ban on identified single-use plastic items and littering across the Union Territory. Under the new rules, individuals, businesses, hotels, restaurants, and institutions found using, selling, storing or distributing banned plastic products will face an environmental penalty of ₹10,000, while littering in public places will attract a fine of ₹5,000.

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The administration has also directed authorities to conduct random inspections at Leh Airport and key entry points into Ladakh to prevent the inflow and use of banned plastic products. Enforcement agencies have been empowered to use surprise checks, videography, photography, CCTV footage and other admissible electronic evidence to identify violators.

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Explaining the rationale behind the move, Saxena said the ban is aimed at promoting responsible tourism while ensuring that Ladakh's breathtaking landscapes remain clean and ecologically resilient despite increasing tourist footfall.

"Ladakh's pristine environment and natural beauty are our greatest treasures, and it is our collective responsibility to preserve them for the tourists visiting Ladakh," Saxena said. "As we strive to develop Ladakh into a world-class tourist destination, we must ensure that development goes hand in hand with environmental responsibility."

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The Lieutenant Governor described the crackdown on plastic pollution as more than just a regulatory measure. "The strict enforcement against Single-Use Plastics and littering is not merely a regulatory measure, but a commitment to safeguarding Ladakh's ecological heritage and promoting a culture of environmental responsibility and sustainability," he said.

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The ban covers a wide range of commonly used plastic products, including plastic cutlery, cups, plates, straws, trays, wrapping films, thermocol decorations, plastic flags, stirrers and plastic banners below the prescribed thickness. Authorities say these items have become a growing environmental concern, particularly around popular tourist destinations.

Known for its glaciers, high-altitude wetlands and unique biodiversity, Ladakh remains especially vulnerable to plastic pollution due to its delicate ecosystem and limited waste-management infrastructure. Officials warned that non-biodegradable plastic waste can persist in the environment for decades, contaminating soil, air and water resources while posing risks to wildlife and human health.