Nearly 80 years after Independence: Rajasthan village erupts in joy as first Roadways bus arrives

The celebrations underscored more than just the launch of a new bus route — they reflected years of waiting for a basic public service that many urban residents take for granted.

A long-awaited connection

According to reports, Kurthal and the neighbouring village of Kerot had never enjoyed direct Rajasthan Roadways connectivity. Residents were forced to rely on private vehicles or travel several kilometres on foot to access the nearest public transport.

The newly-introduced bus service is expected to transform everyday life by providing easier access to nearby towns, schools, hospitals, markets and government offices. For students, patients, farmers and workers, the route could significantly reduce travel time and transportation costs.

Why the celebrations struck a chord

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The viral footage quickly resonated with social media users across India, with many describing it as both heartwarming and sobering.

While many celebrated the village finally joining the state's public transport network, others questioned why such a fundamental civic service took nearly 79 years after Independence to reach the community. The incident has sparked broader conversations about uneven infrastructure development and the challenges still faced by residents in remote rural areas.

For many viewers, the jubilant welcome was also a reminder that development is often measured not just by mega projects or high-speed transport, but by whether essential public services reach the country's last mile.

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More than just a bus

For Kurthal's residents, the first Rajasthan Roadways bus represents far more than a mode of transport. It offers greater mobility, improved access to education and healthcare, stronger links with administrative centres and new economic opportunities.

As the videos continue to circulate online, the moment has become a powerful symbol of both progress and the unfinished task of ensuring equitable infrastructure across rural India.

While the celebrations have captured national attention, Rajasthan Roadways is yet to officially announce the permanent timetable and complete operational details of the new route.