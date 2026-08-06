For every ₹1 spent on PM Modi's foreign visits since 2021, India received around ₹66,000 in FDI: Govt data shows

Foreign visit expenditure

The expenditure on the Prime Minister's overseas engagements has risen steadily as India's diplomatic engagements expanded after the pandemic.

According to the data, the government spent ₹36.12 crore on three foreign visits in 2021. The expenditure increased to ₹55.83 crore across seven visits in 2022, followed by ₹93.63 crore for six visits in 2023. Spending crossed the ₹100-crore mark in 2024, reaching ₹109.51 crore across 11 visits, before rising further to ₹187.83 crore in 2025, also covering 11 overseas engagements.

Advertisement

For 2026, the government has disclosed expenditure of about ₹74.59 crore so far. However, these figures remain provisional as the expenditure for the France leg of the June visit is still being compiled, while several other country-wise expenses are subject to final settlement of bills.

Year Foreign Visits Expenditure (₹ crore) FDI Inflows 2021 3 36.12 Not provided separately 2022 7 55.83 Not provided separately 2023 6 93.63 Not provided separately 2024 11 109.51 Not provided separately 2025 11 187.83 Not provided separately 2026* 6 74.59* Not available (2026 period not covered) Apr 2021–Dec 2025 38 visits ₹482.92 crore USD 381.8 billion (total FDI received)

₹ 1 spent vs ₹ 66,000 in FDI

Based on the government's data, India received USD 381.8 billion in FDI between April 2021 and December 2025, which translates to approximately ₹31.69 lakh crore at an assumed exchange rate of ₹83 per US dollar.

Advertisement

During the same period, the government spent ₹482.92 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits. On a simple mathematical comparison, this works out to about ₹65,620, or roughly ₹66,000 in FDI for every ₹1 spent on overseas visits. However, this is only an illustrative ratio and should not be interpreted as evidence that the foreign visits directly resulted in the investment inflows, as the government has made no such claim.

Particulars Calculation Value Total FDI received (Apr 2021–Dec 2025) As reported by the government USD 381.8 billion Assumed exchange rate 1 USD = ₹83 ₹83/USD FDI in Indian Rupees USD 381.8 billion × ₹83 ₹31.69 lakh crore (≈ ₹31,689,400 crore) Total expenditure on PM's foreign visits (2021–2025) Sum of annual expenditure ₹482.92 crore FDI received per ₹1 spent on foreign visits ₹31,689,400 crore ÷ ₹482.92 crore ≈ ₹65,620 ≈ ₹66,000 of FDI for every ₹1 spent

Trade and investment ties

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in its reply that high-level visits by the Prime Minister are an established means of fostering closer relations with foreign countries and promoting India's engagements at the bilateral, regional and global levels.

According to the government, these visits and the agreements concluded during them facilitate partnerships across a broad range of sectors, including technology, innovation, trade and investment, defence, energy cooperation and resilient supply chains. The reply also includes country-wise details of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visits.

Advertisement

PM visits and MOUs

The government informed Parliament that PM Modi's foreign visits since 2021 have resulted in a wide range of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening India's strategic, economic and technological partnerships. The agreements span sectors including artificial intelligence, digital technologies, renewable energy, defence, healthcare, agriculture, space, skill development, critical minerals, semiconductors, telecommunications and digital public infrastructure such as UPI. Key partnerships were signed with countries including France, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Brazil, Bhutan, Cyprus, Ethiopia and Guyana, among others.

Several agreements also focus on startup collaboration, research, mobility, nuclear cooperation, green hydrogen and digital transformation. According to the government, these engagements support stronger bilateral ties and create long-term opportunities for trade, investment, innovation and technology cooperation.

Country Key Areas of Cooperation / MoUs Year(s) France AI governance, Innovation Roadmap 2030, UPI expansion, digital sciences, startups, railways, healthcare, nuclear energy, space, trade, digital technologies 2023, 2025, 2026 Indonesia Defence (BrahMos, air-to-air missiles), telecommunications, steel supply chain, agriculture, health, minerals, R&D, outer space 2026 Germany Green hydrogen, renewable energy, migration, biosafety, research, skill development, occupational safety 2022 Australia Mining technology, geoscience, skills development, mobility & migration 2023, 2026 Brazil Renewable energy, agriculture, digital public infrastructure, intellectual property, cybersecurity 2025 Bhutan Renewable energy, health, petroleum supply, food safety, sports, space, education 2024–2025 Guyana UPI-like digital payments, healthcare, agriculture, hydrocarbons, broadcasting, defence education 2024 Cyprus UPI payments, stock exchange cooperation, Indian studies 2025 Ethiopia Data centre, customs cooperation, UN peacekeeping 2025 Egypt Strategic partnership, agriculture, heritage conservation, competition law 2023 Croatia Science & technology, agriculture, cultural exchange, Hindi chair 2025 Brunei ISRO satellite tracking and telemetry cooperation 2024 Ghana Standards, Ayurveda, cultural exchange 2025 Greece Agriculture cooperation 2023