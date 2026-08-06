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Mohan Bhagwat on reservation: 'Those who have benefited should show a big heart, voluntarily leave' 

Mohan Bhagwat on reservation: 'Those who have benefited should show a big heart, voluntarily leave' 

'Reservation is for upliftment and not a permanent measure. This issue should not be politicised,' says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 8:05 PM IST
Mohan Bhagwat on reservation: 'Those who have benefited should show a big heart, voluntarily leave' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Mumbai

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said people who have already benefited from reservation should "show a big heart" and voluntarily give it up so that others can benefit. He also urged that the issue should not be turned into a political debate.

Speaking at an interaction with Gen-Z, Bhagwat said, "I will also want you to revisit what Dr. Ambedkar thought on reservations. Those who have benefited should show a big heart and should voluntarily leave the reservation. This is for upliftment and not a permanent measure. This issue should not be politicised. It is necessary for social equality and not for divisive politics."

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ON UNEMPLOYMENT AND JOBS

Bhagwat also spoke about unemployment, saying India needs to move beyond the mindset that employment only means a job.

"We have to change the mindset that employment is not only a job but entrepreneurship and skills. Unfortunately, manual work has no prestige now. Dignity of labour should be regained. Everyone is preferring service jobs and government jobs," he said.

The RSS chief also said that many sectors face a shortage of workers despite available opportunities. He also added that there are fields where workers are not available. "Doing menial jobs has also earned wealth. There is no guarantee of luxury life, but one can afford a decent life. Society should respect those who are working despite the type of job he is performing."

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ON PAKISTAN, CHINA RELATIONS

Bhagwat also spoke about India's ties with Pakistan and China, saying people-to-people relations should not be permanently severed because of political conflicts.

"In times of conflict, we have to go with whatever our government does. But that should not sever the ties which are already there," he said.

Referring to historical ties, Bhagwat said, "China's people say that for 2000 years, Bharat gave them some values; and Pakistan was Bharat less than 100 years ago. This should not be forgotten; these ties cannot be severed; they can be put on hold till there is conflict."

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He said India's approach should be based on dialogue rather than permanent hostility. "The Bharatiya solution is not conquering or obliterating others, but to form that harmonious, assimilating process. That requires dialogue. So, conflicts may halt all these relations, but they cannot sever; they should not."

Bhagwat added that while citizens must stand with the government and the armed forces during conflicts, hostility cannot be permanent. "So, during conflict, we are with our government and our Military. But we know that sometimes, it has to cease and we have to be one. Because humanity is one."

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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 8:05 PM IST
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