Overseas investors have pumped more than $12 billion into Indian stocks so far in November, taking their net monthly purchases to around Rs 1.15 lakh crore. FPIs bought shares worth $641.99 million on Thursday alone, Informist reported.

Further inflows are anticipated from the inclusion of four Indian stocks in MSCI's Global Standard Index as part of its November 2026 review. A dealer at a brokerage firm estimated that the inclusion could attract around $2 billion in additional investments, according to Informist.

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The roughly 2% monthly gain has enabled the rupee to outperform all its Asian peers in November, even as a broadly stronger US currency and expectations of a more hawkish Federal Reserve have weighed on regional currencies.

However, dealers are tracking crude oil prices amid concerns over potential supply disruptions. Brent crude January futures traded at $92.48 per barrel at 9:40 am IST, up 0.5% from the previous close, Informist reported. Market participants noted that central bank intervention could also temper sharp appreciation.