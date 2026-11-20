The Indian rupee strengthened past the 93-per-dollar mark on November 20 for the first time since April 20, touching an intraday peak of 92.9950 against the greenback. The currency gained nearly 30 paise from its previous close of 93.32 and has appreciated over Re 1 this week, extending a multi-session winning streak from its November 13 close of 94.19.
Strong foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows into Indian equities, dollar selling by exporters, and a softer dollar index supported the domestic unit. According to Informist, the dollar index stood at 103.83 at 9:37 am toady, edging down from 103.92 in the previous session.