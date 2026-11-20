Why are gold and silver prices falling?

According to Anuj Gupta, Independent Research Analyst, a strengthening US dollar and rising bond yields are putting significant pressure on precious metals. Expectations of tighter monetary policy are also weighing on market sentiment.

A stronger US dollar makes dollar-denominated commodities such as gold and silver more expensive for international buyers, reducing their attractiveness. Meanwhile, rising US Treasury yields make interest-bearing assets more appealing compared with gold, which does not generate any interest income.

These factors are adding to the selling pressure in precious metals and keeping the near-term outlook cautious.

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Gold, silver: How much prices have fallen?

The sell-off was visible across both international and domestic commodity markets.

In the international market, gold futures fell 4.02% to $3,537 per ounce, marking a decline of nearly $148. Silver plunged 6.43% to around $42 per ounce, losing approximately $2.85.

On the domestic Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold crashed 3.91%, falling approximately ₹4,984 to ₹1,22,474 per 10 grams.

Silver witnessed an even sharper decline, tumbling 6%, or nearly ₹9,449, to ₹1,48,034 per kg.

The weakness was not limited to precious metals. Base metals and energy commodities also traded lower.

On the MCX, copper fell 2.67% to ₹1,161.70, while zinc declined 1.75% to ₹387.65. Lead slipped 0.28% to ₹193.25. Crude oil was also down 1.06% at ₹7,724 per barrel.

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The broad-based weakness indicates that selling pressure has spread across multiple commodity segments.

Gold price outlook

Anuj Gupta identified $3,520 per ounce as a crucial support level for international gold. If prices break below this level, the next downside target could be $3,480 per ounce.

On the upside, $3,580 and $3,620 per ounce are the key resistance levels that investors should watch.

In the domestic market, ₹1.25 lakh per 10 grams was an important support level, but gold has already slipped below this mark. The next downside level is ₹1.22 lakh.

On the higher side, a move above ₹1.30 lakh would be important for any meaningful recovery in domestic gold prices.

Silver price outlook

For international silver, $40 per ounce is the next crucial support level. A breakdown below this mark could drag prices towards $38 and even $36 per ounce. On the upside, resistance is placed in the 43-45 range.

In the domestic market, silver has already breached its important support of ₹1.50 lakh per kg. The next support levels are ₹1.42 lakh and ₹1.40 lakh, while ₹1.62 lakh remains the key resistance.

Trading strategy

Given the prevailing weakness, Anuj Gupta's strategy for the day is 'Sell-on-Rise', which means looking at selling opportunities whenever prices witness an upward move.

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Investors should closely monitor the US dollar, bond yields and the crucial support levels in both precious metals before taking fresh positions.

With gold and silver breaking important domestic support levels, the coming sessions will be crucial in determining whether the current correction deepens further or prices manage to stage a recovery.