"We're all talking of very high-powered, empowered persons is nothing but a change of mind which is being camouflaged and couched in different ways," Singhvi said in an exclusive conversation with Business Today Group Editor Siddharth Zarabi.

Lakshmi Venu has served a partition notice on her father, seeking an equal share of family assets. Her mother, Mallika Srinivasan, is supporting her claim, while Venu Srinivasan maintains that the division was agreed upon and carried out fairly.

Singhvi argued that the issue of gender discrimination was being raised years after the family had agreed to the division of assets. "You cannot say that when I signed, it was fair, but today, 10 years later, I believe it's not equitable. You cannot say that at that time, there was one daughter, one son, and there was no gender issue. But today, there is a gender equality issue. These are all retrospective."

Advertisement

Read More: 'Venu Srinivasan should step back, ensure equitable distribution': Kapil Sibal on TVS family dispute

'Why have you signed the 2017 partition?'

Singhvi said the family had already entered into a written partition agreement in 2017, which he described as final and binding. He argued that the settlement also addressed ancestral property, while some other assets involved in the dispute were personally owned.

"Way back 10 years ago, in 2017, there was a family partition between these four. It is signed. It is in writing. As you know in law, you can even have an oral partition. But this is signed and in writing. It says that this is final and binding and nobody shall challenge in any manner," he said.

Advertisement

Responding to allegations that the distribution was not equitable, Singhvi questioned why the agreements had been accepted at the time. "Why have you signed and said nobody will challenge the 2017 partition? Why have you signed the larger family settlement and said that look, mother and daughter will not pay a penny of the Rs 2,000 crores? The idea is that he will pay and he will do what he likes with those shares."

He maintained that a subsequent rise in the value of one business could not justify reopening the earlier arrangement.

Singhvi said that during the wider TVS family settlement in 2020, Venu Srinivasan had to pay nearly Rs 2,000 crore to acquire control of the automobile business. According to him, Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu declined to contribute to this payment, leaving Venu and Sudarshan Venu to bear the financial obligation.

"To get control of auto, Venu has to pay just under Rs 2,000 crores. He actually asks or hopes that maybe Miss Malika and Miss Lakshmi will give part of that money. They say, no. There's a specific clause; we have nothing to do with paying money towards that," Singhvi said.

He argued that the arrangement was subsequently reinforced through a 2024 agreement involving reciprocal non-compete provisions.

Advertisement

In Case You Missed It: TVS succession: A question of who gets what

'Lakshmi's son is the beneficiary'

Singhvi also disputed the suggestion that Lakshmi Venu had been excluded from the family's business interests. He said the VS Trust, which he described as controlling shares in Sundaram-Clayton, had Lakshmi's son as its beneficiary rather than Sudarshan Venu.

"The VS Trust principally controls the shares of Sundaram-Clayton, which is a major company of die casting etc, and the beneficiary, Lakshmi's son," Singhvi said. "Now it is true that technically Clayton doesn't go to Lakshmi. But all the shares are for the benefit of her son."

Singhvi also said the family's understanding was that the tractor business associated with Mallika Srinivasan would eventually go to Lakshmi's side, while the automobile business would go to Sudarshan.

Responding to questions about whether earlier agreements divided only management responsibilities or also ownership, Singhvi said both had been addressed.

"Clearly both. 2017 partition is of wealth. 2020 partition is also of wealth. Rs 2,000 crores just don't come from the air. It is cemented by the fact that both ownership and management will be yours," he said.

'Nobody held a gun to their head'

Advertisement

Asked why the dispute had emerged despite the earlier agreements, Singhvi said it was for the mother and daughter to explain.

"They sent me the legal notice. I didn't send them a legal notice. They signed the documents. They signed the documents. Nobody held a gun to their head to sign it," he said.

Singhvi confirmed that a response to the partition notice would be sent shortly.

He also rejected the suggestion of conducting a fresh independent valuation of the family assets, arguing that it would undermine the finality of previous agreements.

"What was not fresh in 2017. What was not fresh in 2020. What was not fresh in 2024? On that basis, if you have a so-called fresh independent one today, what stops me from saying in 2028 that let's have another fresh one?"

Singhvi said the dispute appeared headed towards litigation if legal notices continued.