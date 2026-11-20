Dilip Buildcon shares touched a high of Rs 413.80, up 7.14% from the previous close of Rs 386.20. The stock opened at Rs 400 and hit a low of Rs 394.80 during the session.

The contract has been awarded under the item-rate mode and carries an execution timeline of 21 months. The LoA follows the tender floated by Gurugram Metro Rail Limited, the company said. The project will involve the construction of the depot and workshop infrastructure required for the elevated metro corridor.

In its regulatory disclosure, Dilip Buildcon classified the awarding entity as domestic and clarified that the promoters or promoter group companies have no interest in the entity awarding the contract. The company also stated that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.

Advertisement

The receipt of the LoA formalises the award of the Gurugram Metro project to Dilip Buildcon, with the company now required to execute the specified construction works within the 21-month period.