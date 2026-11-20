Shares of Dilip Buildcon Ltd rose 7% in Friday's trade after the infrastructure company received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 419.47 crore from Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) for a project related to the elevated Gurugram Metro corridor in Haryana.
Dilip Buildcon has been awarded the contract for constructing a depot-cum-workshop at Sector 33 in Gurugram. The scope of work includes civil, architectural, electrical and mechanical (E&M) works. The project cost of Rs 419.47 crore includes Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to the company's exchange filing dated November 19.